Volvo EX30 Cargo receives £2,500 ZEVG

ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/volvo-ex30-cargo-receives-2500-zevg/

Volvo has announced that the EX30 Cargo is now eligible for a £2,500 discount through the Zero Emission Van Grant (ZEVG).

With the grant included, the EX30 Cargo now starts from £33,529 on the road.

The EX30 Cargo offers up to 1,000 litres of load space, and a payload of up to 390kg.

Cargo models are converted in the UK from standard passenger EX30s, with changes including wider-opening rear doors, a cargo area light, an underfloor subframe, a bulkhead, and modified rear side panels to increase load space.

It is available across the standard EX30, along with Cross Country models. Volvo offers the conversion across existing stock and on new orders.

ADVERTISEMENT

The EX30 Cargo is available exclusively through Volvo’s fleet sales channels.

National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Cast your vote today and be in with the chance of winning a table of 10 at the awards!

Jack Munford, head of fleet at Volvo Car UK, said: “Eligibility for the Zero Emission Van Grant makes the EX30 Cargo an even more compelling option for businesses looking to electrify their fleets.

“It gives customers valuable support with the initial purchase cost while allowing them to choose a compact commercial vehicle that offers the safety, comfort and technology that Volvo is so well known for.”