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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/volvo-ex60-ex90-and-es90-to-gain-connected-safety-features/

Volvo has announced that three of its latest electric vehicles (EVs), the EX60, EX90 and ES90, will gain Connected Safety features through a software update.

Connected Safety alerts drivers of hazards detected by other cars in real-time.

The latest update can alert drivers of large animals detected on or near the road, as well as roadworks, vulnerable road users and accidents ahead.

The accident alert utilises data from connected Volvo cars, along with traffic management centres.

Volvo launched Connected Safety in 2016 and has since activated it on more than one million cars globally.

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Existing features include Slippery Road Alert and Hazard Light Alert.

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Along with the additions to Connected Safety, Volvo has added Spatial Audio support when using Apple CarPlay, on cars fitted with the Bowers & Wilkins sound system.

Åsa Haglund, head of Volvo Cars Safety Centre, said: “Built on decades of our real-world safety insight, these innovations represent another step towards our vision of zero collisions.