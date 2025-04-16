Volvo EX90 electric SUV wins World Luxury Car title

The Volvo EX90 all-electric SUV has been crowned World Luxury Car at the 2025 World Car Awards, with the seven-seat vehicle gaining recognition for its fleet-friendly combination of comfort, advanced safety systems and distinctive Scandinavian design approach.

The award announcement came ahead of the New York International Auto Show, following extensive evaluation by 96 automotive journalists from 30 countries who tested the EX90’s 510 horsepower twin motor powertrain and assessed its ergonomic interior that’s specifically designed for long-journey comfort – a key consideration for fleet operators managing executive transportation.

Håkan Samuelsson, chief executive officer of Volvo Cars, said: “We’re pleased to see the EX90 get the recognition it truly deserves. It was up against some tough competition, but this award proves that the EX90 appeals to some of the most demanding customers across the world.”

For fleet managers considering executive electric options, the EX90 offers several practical advantages including class-leading luggage capacity of 324 litres with all seven seats in use, expanding to 697 litres with the third row folded. The vehicle also incorporates comprehensive safety technology including integrated lidar working alongside cameras, radars and ultrasonic sensors to provide enhanced protection for business users.

The EX90’s aerodynamic design contributes to its efficiency, with flush side glazing and a carefully shaped front end optimizing airflow around the vehicle.

Inside, the cabin features Nordico leather-free upholstery made from recycled and bio-attributed materials sourced from Scandinavian forests, which may appeal to fleet operators with sustainability commitments.

Volvo’s commercial performance remains strong, with the company reporting a record-breaking core operating profit of SEK 27 billion for 2024 and global sales reaching 763,389 cars.