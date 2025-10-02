  
Volvo expands Black Edition line-up with XC90 hybrid SUV

The XC90 Black Edition features a grille, iron mark, rear badges and wheels finished in high gloss black.

Jessica Bird

2 October 2025

Volvo XC90 Black Edition exterior

Volvo Cars has introduced its Black Edition variant to the XC90, extending the trim to its flagship plug-in and mild hybrid SUV.

Customers can choose between two all-black interior options, both with charcoal headlining, chequered aluminium décor and two seat material choices.

Traditionally offered only in Onyx Black, the Black Edition line-up now includes three additional exterior colours: Crystal White, Denim Blue and Vapour Grey.

The XC90 joins the XC60, EX40, EC40 and XC40 in the Black Edition range, with an EX30 variant also planned.

Erik Severinson, chief commercial officer at Volvo Cars, said: “Following clear demand from our customers, we are expanding our line-up of Black Edition cars, adding the XC90.

“There’s now a timeless and confident-looking Black Edition for our customers in all sizes.”

The XC90 underwent extensive updates in 2024, incorporating new technology and design changes.

The model remains central to Volvo’s electrification strategy, with the plug-in hybrid version leading its hybrid range and acting as a bridge to a fully electric future.

In the UK, the Black Edition is available on Plus, Plus Pro and Ultra trim levels across both plug-in and mild hybrid variants of the XC90 and XC60.

