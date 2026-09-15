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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/volvo-launches-long-range-phev-xc60-and-xc90/

Volvo has launched long-range plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variants of the XC60 and XC90, with more than twice the range of the existing PHEV models.

On the XC60, electric-only range is 124 miles, while the XC90 has an electric range of 99 miles.

Volvo said the long-range PHEVs are intended as a bridge to a fully electric future.

Production of the long-range PHEV XC60 and XC90 will start later in the autumn.

The brand already offers the EX60 and EX90 as fully electric equivalents to the XC60 and XC90.

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Volvo recently updated the XC60, redesigning the front and rear end, and adding a a new dashboard, with an 11.2-inch screen.

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It also gained Volvo’s latest active safety technology, which can steer away from a potential collision, or alert occupants of a cyclist before opening a door.

Håkan Samuelsson, president and CEO at Volvo Cars, said: “The XC60 is our best-selling model of all time, while the XC90 marked the beginning of our premium journey.