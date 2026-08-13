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Technology & Innovation

Volvo launches Safety Coach app in partnership with CMT

Drivers are provided with real-time insights and tips through the app and infotainment screen, covering braking, acceleration and cornering.

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Volvo Safety Coach
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Volvo, in partnership with Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT), has launched the Safety Coach app, which provides driver coaching and lower insurance premiums.

Drivers are provided with real-time insights and tips through the app and infotainment screen, covering braking, acceleration and cornering.

A dynamic Safety Coach score is given to each driver, generated via CMT’s algorithms.

The app will initially be rolled out in Sweden and Norway, on selected cars built since 2020.

It is optional, and can be downloaded via the car’s infotainment system.

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As part of the launch, Volvo and insurance firm Volvia are offering a usage-based insurance offer across the Swedish and Norwegian markets, which makes use of data from Safety Coach.

Volvo said it will launch Safety Coach in other markets, alongside similar insurance offers.

Mikael Ljung Aust, driver behaviour expert at Volvo Cars, said: “Our research shows that many accidents involve some form of surprise.

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“What helps prevent that is predictability. Staying within expected speed ranges and avoiding abrupt manoeuvres makes your driving easier for others to anticipate and reduces the risk of a collision.

“Supporting safe driver behaviours is a key piece of the puzzle we need to solve to reach zero collisions, and tools like Safety Coach can help turn these insights into safer everyday habits.”

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William V. Powers, co-founder and CEO of CMT, said: “Insights from CMT’s safe driving programmes show that when people engage in safe driving programmes like Safety Coach, the frequency of speeding events and hard braking typically are significantly reduced.

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“This is the kind of behaviour change Volvo customers can use to build safer habits over time, and be rewarded with personalised insurance benefits.”

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