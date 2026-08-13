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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/volvo-launches-safety-coach-app-in-partnership-with-cmt/

Volvo, in partnership with Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT), has launched the Safety Coach app, which provides driver coaching and lower insurance premiums.

Drivers are provided with real-time insights and tips through the app and infotainment screen, covering braking, acceleration and cornering.

A dynamic Safety Coach score is given to each driver, generated via CMT’s algorithms.

The app will initially be rolled out in Sweden and Norway, on selected cars built since 2020.

It is optional, and can be downloaded via the car’s infotainment system.

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As part of the launch, Volvo and insurance firm Volvia are offering a usage-based insurance offer across the Swedish and Norwegian markets, which makes use of data from Safety Coach.

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Volvo said it will launch Safety Coach in other markets, alongside similar insurance offers.

Mikael Ljung Aust, driver behaviour expert at Volvo Cars, said: “Our research shows that many accidents involve some form of surprise.