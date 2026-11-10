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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/volvo-opens-uk-orders-for-updated-ec40-ex40-xc40/

Volvo has opened UK orders for its updated 40 series range, spanning the electric EC40 and EX40, as well as the mild hybrid petrol XC40.

Prices start at £37,710 for the XC40, rising to £43,860 for the EX40, and £45,860 for the EC40.

As part of the update, all three cars received a larger 11.2-inch touchscreen with the software from Volvo’s larger models, additional safety systems, and updated styling.

Styling changes include revised headlights with Matrix LED technology, as well as a new bumper, bonnet, grille, and front wings.

The EX40 and XC40 received a revised bumper and tailgate, as well as new rear lights.

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Changes to the sensor, radar, and camera suite has allowed the cars to gain Door Opening Alert, and Pilot Assist with lane change assist as an option.

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On the XC40, Arianne Cardamom leather upholstery is now available optionally.

The XC40 is available with the B3 or B4 powertrains, and in Core, Plus, Plus Pro, Ultra, and Ultra Pro trims.