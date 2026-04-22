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Volvo ramps up electric strategy with EX60 production start in Sweden

Volvo has begun building its new EX60 electric SUV in Sweden, increasing production plans after strong early demand across Europe.

Ryan Fowler

22 April 2026

Motoring

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Volvo Cars has begun production of its fully electric EX60, with the mid-size SUV now rolling off the production line at its Torslanda plant in Gothenburg, Sweden, ahead of first customer deliveries scheduled for early summer.

The EX60 is the first fully electric model to be designed, developed and built in Sweden, underlining Volvo’s continued investment in its domestic manufacturing base. The model is expected to play a key role in the company’s future growth plans, with production volumes already being increased for 2026 following strong early demand.

Håkan Samuelsson, chief executive at Volvo Cars, said: “Today is an important milestone for our company and for Sweden as a whole, as we start to build the first EX60 customer cars. We are now focused on a steady ramp-up of high-quality EX60 production, making sure this game-changing car will be a profitable growth driver in the coming years.”

The increase in planned production comes after order intake exceeded internal forecasts across several European markets, including Sweden and Germany. Volvo said demand had been particularly strong in its core markets, with order books for the US and Asia set to open later this spring.

The EX60 is positioned as a key model within Volvo’s electric transition, offering a claimed range of up to 503 miles and charging capability from 10% to 80% in 16 minutes. The vehicle is priced in line with the company’s XC60 plug-in hybrid, its current best-selling model.

Production has been enabled by a series of upgrades at the Torslanda facility, supported by investment of around SEK 10bn. These include the introduction of mega casting, a new battery assembly plant, and refurbished paint and final assembly operations, aimed at supporting next-generation electric vehicle manufacturing at scale.

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