Volvo safety belt named Best Invention of 2025 by TIME

For the second year in a row, Volvo Cars is included on the list for its latest safety innovation.

The multi-adaptive safety belt, set to debut in Volvo Cars’ fully electric EX60 SUV, has been recognised as one of the Best Inventions of 2025 by TIME.

TIME revealed its annual list of the Best Inventions, featuring 300 innovations. For the second year in a row, Volvo Cars is included on the list for its latest safety innovation.

The multi-adaptive safety belt is designed to protect occupants by adapting to the traffic conditions and the person wearing it.

Åsa Haglund, head of Volvo Cars Safety Centre, said: “We are proud to be recognised by TIME as a leader in automotive safety, with the multi-adaptive safety belt in the upcoming EX60, we’re leveraging real-time data to adapt to the situation and the person wearing it – providing smarter, personalised protection that can help reduce injury.”

Using real-time data from the car’s interior and exterior sensors, the system can customise protection by adjusting to the current situation and the personal profile of drivers and passengers, such as their height, weight, body shape, and seating position.

For example, a larger occupant in a severe crash will receive a higher belt load setting to help reduce the risk of head injury, while a smaller occupant in a milder crash will receive a lower belt load setting to reduce the risk of rib fractures.

The capabilities of the multi-adaptive safety belt are designed to continuously improve via over-the-air software updates.

As Volvo Cars gathers more insights, the car can improve its understanding of the occupants, new scenarios, and response strategies.

Last year, another Volvo Cars safety feature was named one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2024.

The Driver Understanding System, available in the Volvo EX90 and ES90, uses real-time sensing technology to help detect if a driver is impaired, tired, or distracted, so the car can step in to provide support if needed.

The safety belt will be introduced in the upcoming Volvo EX60, which will be revealed on 21st January 2026 during a livestreamed event from Stockholm, Sweden.