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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/volvo-to-launch-seven-models-by-late-2030/

Volvo has announced that it will launch seven all-new models for western markets by the end of 2030, along with six for the Chinese market.

The product offensive, which Volvo said is the most ambitious in its 99-year history, aims to double the brand’s market share.

A mixture of electric vehicles (EVs) and third-generation hybrids will be introduced, with some models allowing the brand to enter new market segments.

However, Volvo said investment in its technology stack and manufacturing will decrease from today’s levels, with the new models relying on its existing SPA2 and SPA3 platforms, and HuginCore computing platform.

SPA2 debuted in 2024, and underpins the EX90 and ES90 EVs, while SPA3 underpins the EX60, Volvo’s latest model.

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Volvo also aims to move to a different commercial model, combining transparent pricing, streamlined offers, and fast-delivery versions.

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The product offensive and commercial changes aim to make Volvo capable of achieving strong growth, and an earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin beyond 8%.

In China, Volvo will collaborate with parent company Geely to develop more competitive cars, a dedicated technology stack, and a shared supply chain.