Volvo updates EX90 with faster charging, improved safety

The updated EX90 has an 800V electrical architecture, allowing 250km (155 miles) of range to be added in 10 minutes.

Volvo has updated its EX90 electric SUV with faster charging and a series of technical updates which improve safety and the vehicle’s advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The updated EX90 has an 800V electrical architecture, reducing heat generation during charging and allowing 250km (155 miles) of range to be added in 10 minutes.

It also delivers more power, enabling faster acceleration, although Volvo has not released new acceleration or power figures.

A core computer upgrade allows the vehicle to give the driver safety alerts for slippery roads, hazards and accidents ahead.

Emergency Stop Assist (ESA) can bring the vehicle to a controlled stop in its lane if the driver does not respond to hands off or attention warnings and will automatically connect the car to an emergency call centre.

Automatic emergency steering functionality has been improved in dark conditions, as has Park Pilot assist.

The upgrades have been made possible by an upgraded dual NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin-based core computer.

It will enable further safety and performance improvements through software, data and artificial intelligence (AI).

An electro-chromatic roof has been added to the EX90, allowing the driver to adjust the transparency of the glass.

Orders are now open for the updated EX90, while owners of 2025 EX90 models will receive a free core computer upgrade through a visit to a Volvo workshop.

Anders Bell, chief technology and engineering officer at Volvo Cars, said: “The additional computing power enables us to harness the power of AI, data and software to further enhance safety and overall performance of the EX90.

“This means we can provide our customers with advanced safety and driver support features, along with continuous improvements to the infotainment and battery management systems – all delivered seamlessly over the air.

“The EX90 now features our most advanced electric system, delivering faster charging and higher efficiency, so you can feel more confident and in control.”