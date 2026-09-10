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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/volvo-updates-xc40-ec40-and-ex40-with-latest-tech/

Volvo has updated the XC40, EC40 and EX40, with refined styling, its latest technology, and enhanced safety features.

The cars have gained an 11.2-inch touchscreen, with the company’s latest software from its larger models, including Google Gemini.

A series of new sensors and camera have allowed Volvo to add or enhance a number of safety features, including Door Opening Alert, Pilot Assist, and a 3D view for the 360 camera.

Pilot Assist has gained lane change assist, while Door Opening Alert, which warns occupants of cyclists or other road users when opening doors, is a new addition.

On the exterior, the XC40, EC40 and EX40 have received the latest design of Volvo’s ‘Thor’s Hammer’ headlights, alongside a new grille, front bumper, bonnet, and front wings.

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Volvo has also redesigned the rear lights, tailgate and rear bumper of the XC40 and EX40.

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The XC40 was revealed in late 2017, and has now been updated twice, with the first update coming in 2022.

Akhil Krishnan, interim lead for the 30 and 40 series at Volvo Cars, said: “By enhancing the design, technology and safety features of our 40 series cars’, we’ve created the best versions of our 40 series yet.