Volvo XC40 ranked best equipped of UK’s top-selling cars

Tempcover scored each of the top 20 most registered cars in 2024 based on which safety, comfort and convenience features they offered as standard.

Dylan Robertson

17 September 2025

best equipped cars

The Volvo XC40 has been ranked as the best-equipped of the top 20 most registered cars in 2024 by Tempcover, with 10 advanced features as standard.

Tempcover scored the top 20 most registered cars in 2024 based on which safety, comfort and convenience features they offered as standard.

Safety features included in the study were adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring and forward collision warning.

Convenience and comfort features included wireless phone charging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, touchscreens, head-up displays, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting and heated steering wheels.

The Volvo XC40 was ranked as the best equipped of all the top selling cars, with all features as standard except for ambient lighting.

Second place was a five-way tie between the Tesla Model 3, as well as numerous variants of the Tesla Model Y and Nissan Qashqai, all of which had nine out of 11 possible features, including all of the safety features.

The Ford Puma ST-Line and MG HS Trophy came next, each with eight out of 10 possible features.

Tempcover recommended the MG HS Trophy to price-conscious buyers, as it is one of the most affordable models on the list, with prices starting from £25,995.

It also said that BMW and Volkswagen models included fewer infotainment features as standard, instead requiring buyers to add optional extras.

Claire Wills-McKissick, temporary car insurance expert at Tempcover, said: “Modern cars are packed with technology that can transform the driving experience, from keeping you safer on the road to making everyday journeys easier and more connected.

“But for many drivers, moving from an older car to a brand-new model can feel like a big adjustment, with features that take time to get used to.

“That’s where flexible insurance can play a role.

“With short-term cover, you can test drive a new car, and all its technology, without the long-term commitment, helping you decide which features really matter to you before you buy.”

europcar

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

nationwide

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

polestar 4 best large ev

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

wilsons

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

leasys

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

europcar mobility

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

renault

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

fod

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

R5

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

runyourfleet

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

europcar

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
