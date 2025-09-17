Volvo XC40 ranked best equipped of UK’s top-selling cars

Tempcover scored each of the top 20 most registered cars in 2024 based on which safety, comfort and convenience features they offered as standard.

The Volvo XC40 has been ranked as the best-equipped of the top 20 most registered cars in 2024 by Tempcover, with 10 advanced features as standard.

Tempcover scored the top 20 most registered cars in 2024 based on which safety, comfort and convenience features they offered as standard.

Safety features included in the study were adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring and forward collision warning.

Convenience and comfort features included wireless phone charging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, touchscreens, head-up displays, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting and heated steering wheels.

The Volvo XC40 was ranked as the best equipped of all the top selling cars, with all features as standard except for ambient lighting.

Second place was a five-way tie between the Tesla Model 3, as well as numerous variants of the Tesla Model Y and Nissan Qashqai, all of which had nine out of 11 possible features, including all of the safety features.

The Ford Puma ST-Line and MG HS Trophy came next, each with eight out of 10 possible features.

Tempcover recommended the MG HS Trophy to price-conscious buyers, as it is one of the most affordable models on the list, with prices starting from £25,995.

It also said that BMW and Volkswagen models included fewer infotainment features as standard, instead requiring buyers to add optional extras.

Claire Wills-McKissick, temporary car insurance expert at Tempcover, said: “Modern cars are packed with technology that can transform the driving experience, from keeping you safer on the road to making everyday journeys easier and more connected.

“But for many drivers, moving from an older car to a brand-new model can feel like a big adjustment, with features that take time to get used to.

“That’s where flexible insurance can play a role.

“With short-term cover, you can test drive a new car, and all its technology, without the long-term commitment, helping you decide which features really matter to you before you buy.”