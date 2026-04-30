VQS manages Ford fleet logistics at 2026 London Marathon

Ford utilised a fleet including the Explorer, Capri and E-Transit models.

VQS supported fleet logistics for Ford at the 2026 TCS London Marathon, overseeing the deployment and management of 75 vehicles across the event.

Ford, the Official Electric Vehicle Supplier, utilised a fleet including the Explorer, Capri and E-Transit models, with VQS responsible for end-to-end logistics, including vehicle delivery, collection and readiness.

The event saw almost 60,000 runners take part, alongside large volumes of spectators, requiring complex coordination across a closed-road route stretching from Greenwich to Buckingham Palace. More than 20 vehicle crossing points and strict road reopening phases, running from 4:00am to 8:00pm, formed part of the operational challenge.

VQS ensured all vehicles were in position on time and sufficiently charged or fuelled to support operations throughout the eight-hour race window, managing the requirements of a large electric fleet within a high-density urban environment.

Simon Jackson, managing director of VQS, said: “Firstly, congratulations to everyone who took part in this year’s marathon and enhanced its legacy as the world’s largest one-day fundraising event.

“It was exciting for us to support Ford once again during this highly charged event, as we helped manage the complex logistics of sourcing, delivering, charging, and/or fuelling each vehicle. Thanks to our extensive planning and expertise in fleet management, we were able to assist Ford and help make the event a success.”