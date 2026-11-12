VW Commercial Vehicles to supply British Gas with nearly 2,000 vans

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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/vw-commercial-vehicles-to-supply-british-gas-with-nearly-2000-vans/

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles will be supplying a fleet of almost 2,000 Transporter vans for British Gas.

The first vans are already on the roads, with further deliveries scheduled throughout 2026 and early 2027.

British Gas, a subsidiary of Centrica, has already started its electrification journey and has chosen Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles as a partner as it continues to reduce its mobility carbon footprint.

The Transporter vans will be used by service engineers across the country to support individuals and businesses.

A total of 1,986 Transporter vans will join the fleet over the coming months, with a mix of electric and diesel models to support nationwide operations.

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The vans have undergone conversion, including bespoke tailor-made racking and storage, with support from Bri-Stor Systems.

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Rob Holdcroft, head of sales at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: “Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is delighted that British Gas has selected the Transporter, continuing a long-standing relationship between the two organisations.

“With a heritage stretching back 75 years, the Transporter is now in its seventh generation, offering improved technology, driver comfort and durability.