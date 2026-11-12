VW Commercial Vehicles to supply British Gas with nearly 2,000 vans
The first vans are already on the roads, with further deliveries scheduled throughout 2026 and early 2027.
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles will be supplying a fleet of almost 2,000 Transporter vans for British Gas.
The first vans are already on the roads, with further deliveries scheduled throughout 2026 and early 2027.
British Gas, a subsidiary of Centrica, has already started its electrification journey and has chosen Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles as a partner as it continues to reduce its mobility carbon footprint.
The Transporter vans will be used by service engineers across the country to support individuals and businesses.
A total of 1,986 Transporter vans will join the fleet over the coming months, with a mix of electric and diesel models to support nationwide operations.
The vans have undergone conversion, including bespoke tailor-made racking and storage, with support from Bri-Stor Systems.
Rob Holdcroft, head of sales at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: “Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is delighted that British Gas has selected the Transporter, continuing a long-standing relationship between the two organisations.
“With a heritage stretching back 75 years, the Transporter is now in its seventh generation, offering improved technology, driver comfort and durability.