VW deal with OVO opens route to savings in home EV charging

Volkswagen Group UK has announced a partnership with energy supplier OVO to lower recharging costs and encourage more owners to switch to electric vehicles (EVs).

Under the agreement any purchaser of a Volkswagen Group vehicle, be Audi, Cupra, SEAT, Skoda or Volkswagen cars or VW commercial vehicles, will be able to make use of OVO’s ‘Charge Anytime’ scheme and other recharging benefits.

Volkswagen Group renewed a contract with home charging callbox supplier Ohme earlier in 2024 and sees the new partnership with OVO as completing a full package for EV buyers.

According to the partnership’s creators customers signed up to OVO will be able to charge their VW Group vehicle for just 7p/kWh at home, at any time of the day or night under the Charge Anytime add-on. OVO says that the scheme, which works by automatically enabling charging when carbon emissions and prices are lower, has enabled customers to save more than £10 million since its launch in 2022.

On signing up to OVO Volkswagen Group customers will also receive 10,000 ‘free miles’ of charging, followed by 1,000 free miles on their contract anniversary for three further years.

The energy supplier is also offering a scheme benefiting its customers considering the switch to electric – called OVO Beyond it allows drivers of petrol and diesel cars to ‘bank’ 100 EV miles per month for up to 24 months, and under the new partnership this is increased by 50 miles a month if customers then go on to buy a new Volkswagen Group electric vehicle.

Volkswagen Group UK’s Electric Vehicle Lead, Kate Jeffreys, said that a partnership with OVO was agreed after a thorough tender process, adding: “On top of our Ohme partnership for home charging, we believe the agreement with OVO breaks down more barriers for customers who are looking to make the switch to an electric vehicle”.

Terms apply to the offer, with more details available at Volkswagen Group dealers and on the OVO Energy website.