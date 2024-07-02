Search
Close this search box.
Sign up for our weekly Newsletter

, , , , ,

VW deal with OVO opens route to savings in home EV charging

Volkswagen Group UK has announced a partnership with energy supplier OVO to lower recharging costs and encourage more owners to switch to electric vehicles.

Andrew Charman

240702 buzz homepro front copy

Share

2 July 2024

Volkswagen Group UK has announced a partnership with energy supplier OVO to lower recharging costs and encourage more owners to switch to electric vehicles (EVs).

Under the agreement any purchaser of a Volkswagen Group vehicle, be Audi, Cupra, SEAT, Skoda or Volkswagen cars or VW commercial vehicles, will be able to make use of OVO’s ‘Charge Anytime’ scheme and other recharging benefits.

Volkswagen Group renewed a contract with home charging callbox supplier Ohme earlier in 2024 and sees the new partnership with OVO as completing a full package for EV buyers.

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Supporting SMEs nationally – Lookers Vehicle Solutions wins a best leasing company highly commended award

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Fleetondemand – providing award winning mobility solutions

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

A family business providing an excellent service – Wilsons Auctions wins a remarketing company highly commended award

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

2024 Business Motoring Awards: Winners Announced!

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

The award-winning key to flexible travel: Best Short Term Rental – Europcar Mobility Group

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Northgate Vehicle Hire: Leading the way as the best Fleet Management company

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Leading the electric charge: Mobilize Power Solutions

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Still setting the standard – Northgate Vehicle Hire wins best long term rental company award

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Consistently providing an excellent service – Europcar is highly commended for their long term rental service

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

A double win for the dominant BMW 5 Series

According to the partnership’s creators customers signed up to OVO will be able to charge their VW Group vehicle for just 7p/kWh at home, at any time of the day or night under the Charge Anytime add-on. OVO says that the scheme, which works by automatically enabling charging when carbon emissions and prices are lower, has enabled customers to save more than £10 million since its launch in 2022.

On signing up to OVO Volkswagen Group customers will also receive 10,000 ‘free miles’ of charging, followed by 1,000 free miles on their contract anniversary for three further years.

The energy supplier is also offering a scheme benefiting its customers considering the switch to electric – called OVO Beyond it allows drivers of petrol and diesel cars to ‘bank’ 100 EV miles per month for up to 24 months, and under the new partnership this is increased by 50 miles a month if customers then go on to buy a new Volkswagen Group electric vehicle.

Volkswagen Group UK’s Electric Vehicle Lead, Kate Jeffreys, said that a partnership with OVO was agreed after a thorough tender process, adding: “On top of our Ohme partnership for home charging, we believe the agreement with OVO breaks down more barriers for customers who are looking to make the switch to an electric vehicle”.

Terms apply to the offer, with more details available at Volkswagen Group dealers and on the OVO Energy website.

Award Winners 2024

wilsons winners

A family business providing an excellent service – Wilsons Auctions wins a remarketing company highly commended award

wuropcar

,

Consistently providing an excellent service – Europcar is highly commended for their long term rental service

best fleet management company

Northgate Vehicle Hire: Leading the way as the best Fleet Management company

bmw

A double win for the dominant BMW 5 Series

vauxhall astra

,

2024 Business Motoring Awards: Winners Announced!

charging

Leading the electric charge: Mobilize Power Solutions

lookers

Supporting SMEs nationally – Lookers Vehicle Solutions wins a best leasing company highly commended award

northgate

,

Still setting the standard – Northgate Vehicle Hire wins best long term rental company award

fleetyondemand

Fleetondemand – providing award winning mobility solutions

short term 2

,

The award-winning key to flexible travel: Best Short Term Rental – Europcar Mobility Group

Share this article

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
WhatsApp
Reddit
Email

Want more motoring news?

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of motoring.

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of motoring.

Andrew Charman

Andrew Charman

Andrew Charman has been a motoring journalist for more than 30 years, writing about vehicles, technology and the industry. He is a Guild of Motoring Writers committee member and has won several awards including for his business coverage.

Latest news

240702 suzuki evx
  • Car news and reviews, Electric Vehicles, EV, Hybrid, News

Suzuki’s first EV to arrive in 2025 as ICE cars face axe

240702 buzz homepro front copy
  • Charging Infrastructure, Electric Vehicles, EV, EV News, News, Owning and operating an EV

VW deal with OVO opens route to savings in home EV charging

northgate
  • Business Motoring Awards, News

Still setting the standard – Northgate Vehicle Hire wins best long term rental company award

omoda jaecoo
  • Finance, Finance News, Fleet management, News

Omoda & Jaecoo sign fleet deal with Arval ahead of UK launch

240628 polestar 3
  • Car news and reviews, Electric Vehicles, News

New rear-wheel drive option as Polestar 3 hits the road

​Business Motoring is the motoring resource for small businesses and SME small fleets running company cars and business cars. We can help with questions about car leasing, company car tax, business mileage, writing down and leasing allowances, and all the other detail you need to know about running a car on the business. As well as this, we have the latest car news, company car taxation news and car reviews to help you make the right choice for your next company car, along with special car leasing offers to help you get the right business car leasing deal.

Twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

Want more motoring news?

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of all things motoring.

© Business Motoring 2024
Top
Twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of Leasing news.

CLICK HERE