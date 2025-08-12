VW Polo named ‘Best Car of the Half Century’

The Volkswagen Polo has been voted ‘Best Car of the Half Century’ as part of the Best Cars of the Year – The New Car World Championships.

The award was announced ahead of this year’s British Motor Show in recognition of the Polo’s 50th year– similar to the award given to the Golf last year during its 50th anniversary.

The Polo is one of the cars at this year’s British Motor Show, which starts on Friday 15th August 2025 at the Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre.

The judging panel for the award comprised independent car designers, engineers, auto industry figureheads, motorsport personalities, vehicle retailers, automotive consultants and motor club chiefs.

The panel also had journalists, broadcasters, event organisers and media professionals.

Mike Rutherford, founder of the Best Cars of the Year, said: “The 20 million motorists who have been buying Volkswagen Polos since 1975 cannot be wrong.

“It’s the most consistently credible supermini of the past 50 years and has repeatedly hit the sweet spot in terms of understated design, overall dimensions, build quality, competitive retail pricing, efficiency and low standing and running costs.

“It’s super strong on overall affordability, durability and longevity.

“And it’s fair to say that since the birth of the MK1 version in 1975, it has grown in size, stature, quality and market relevance.

“No longer is the Polo a basic supermini to be driven on tight, slow streets in busy towns and cities across the world.

“At more than four metres long in its current Mk6 guise, it’s more of a small, credible, borderline premium family hatchback.

“No wonder it remained one of the top 20 best-selling cars in Europe last year.”