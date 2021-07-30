VW set to launch new SUV Coupe
VOLKSWAGEN will launch its first SUV coupé on the European market, the front-wheel drive Taigo features a trendy crossover body style, raised seating positions and pioneering connectivity.
The rear of the five-seater car slopes backwards in the style of a coupé, without restricting headroom in the back seat. This sees Volkswagen expand the portfolio of the compact Polo (hatchback) and T-Cross (SUV) models built on the MQB platform with a third chassis variant, which has previously been primarily re-served for high-end models.
The new Taigo features an all-digital cockpit and the latest generation of infotainment systems (MIB3) as standard. T SUV coupé measures in at just under 4.26 metres and it’s style is similar to that of its Brazilian counterpart the Nivus.
Infotainment is based on the third generation of MIB3, including an online control unit (eSIM) and “App Connect Wireless” – depending on the configuration. Features such as access to streaming services, natural voice control and cloud-based personalisation using ‘Volkswagen ID’ allow the use of the latest MIB3.1 services.
Every Taigo will come with assistance systems such as the surroundings monitoring system Front Assist, including city emergency brake function, and the lane departure warning system Lane Assist as standard. “IQ.DRIVE Travel Assist” is available as an optional extra, enabling semi-automated driving up to a system-determined top speed of 210 km/h.
Chris Wright has been covering the automotive industry nationally and internationally for 30 years. Following spells with consumer titles he became News Editor of Automotive Management (AM), Editor of Automotive International, International Editor for Detroit-based Automotive News, and Editor of Dealer Update. He has also co-authored several FT Management Reports and contributes regularly to Justauto.com
