ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/vwfs-and-jumptech-partner-to-enable-home-charging-for-employees/

Jumptech has entered into a partnership with Volkswagen Financial Services UK (VWFS) to enable the delivery of EV home charging through the Jumptech platform and its partners.

The partnership will initially give VWFS employees access to a dedicated home charging journey where they can explore EV charger options and arrange installation through a network of approved installers.

Built and operated by Jumptech, the VWFS branded platform brings the different stages of home charging into one journey.

Employees will be able to access information about chargers and installation, provide the details needed to progress their installation and track its progress through to completion.

Behind the employee experience, Jumptech will give VWFS visibility of journeys through the platform with the ability to monitor progress and report on partner performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Phil Nunn (pictured, centre), founder and CEO at Jumptech, said: “VWFS is demonstrating clear leadership in accelerating the transition to electric mobility by putting customer experience at the heart of EV adoption.

National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Cast your vote today and be in with the chance of winning a table of 10 at the awards!

“We’re proud to partner with an organisation so committed to making the move to electric seamless and we look forward to empowering their partners and customers with complete choice and visibility across their home charging journey.”

James Taylor (pictyred, right), head of partnerships at Volkswagen Financial Services UK, added: “This partnership lays the foundation for a broader EV ecosystem, enabling us to explore funding solutions and collaborate with specialist energy partners to support customers beyond charger installation.