VWFS appoints Wrisk Transfer Limited as preferred insurance provider

This partnership aims to enhance VWFS UK’s insurance proposition, supporting the needs of customers operating Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles.

Volkswagen Financial Services (VWFS) UK has appointed Wrisk Transfer Limited as its preferred insurance provider for Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV),

This partnership aims to enhance VWFS UK’s insurance proposition, supporting the needs of customers operating Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles across the UK.

As part of the agreement, VWCV customers will now get up to three days’ complimentary ‘Drive Away’ insurance following vehicle collection.

Additionally, Wrisk will provide customers with a no-obligation, monthly quote for a fully comprehensive commercial van insurance policy.

James Taylor, Head of Product (non-asset based) at VWFS UK, said: “By offering motor insurance, we are extending our relationship with customers beyond finance, helping to make it easier to get on the road and stay protected.

“This partnership reflects our focus on delivering simple, practical solutions that support customers throughout their ownership journey.

“Customers will benefit from access to Volkswagen Approved Repair centres and genuine parts in the event of an accident, and cover for tools damaged or stolen whilst in the van.”

Robert Cottrell, VP commercial at Wrisk, added: “We are delighted to partner with VWFS UK, to deliver truly customer-centric products.

“Both organisations share the same vision of bringing the highest standards of digitally delivered insurance to customers and we are delighted to be on this path together.”