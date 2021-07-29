Reading Time: 3 minutes

NEW research by Zutobi has revealed the car models with the lowest depreciation rates after three years.

When buying a new car, one of the big considerations is always going to be how much value it will lose by the time you come to sell. A lower rate of depreciation ultimately means that the car costs you less over the duration of time you own it – and that’s only a good thing!

The research, carried out by Zutobi, reveals that the Volkswagen Polo and Golf are the top two car models with the lowest rates of depreciation over 3 years, closely followed by the Land Rover Range Rover and BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo.

These are the cars that retain the most value, therefore costing the least over the lifetime of ownership:

Rank Make Model List Price Average Value After 3 Years Average 3 Year Depreciation Rate Average Value Lost 1 Volkswagen Polo £15,045 £13,649 9.28% £1,396 2 Volkswagen Golf £20,955 £18,867 9.96% £2,088 3= Land Rover Range Rover £83,665 £75,184 10.14% £8,481 3= BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo £43,790 £39,351 10.14% £4,439 6= Porsche 718 Cayman £44,074 £39,229 10.99% £4,845 5= Mercedes-Benz C-Class £28,995 £25,807 10.99% £3,188 7= Citroen Berlingo £19,430 £17,127 11.85% £2,303 7= Toyota C-HR £21,885 £19,291 11.85% £2,594 7= Lotus Evora £75,100 £66,198 11.85% £8,902 10 Porsche Panamera £67,898 £59,791 11.94% £8,107 11= Porsche Macan £46,913 £40,543 13.58% £6,370 11= BMW Z4 £40,815 £35,273 13.58% £5,542 11= Suzuki Celerio £8,999 £7,777 13.58% £1,222 11= Porsche 718 Boxster £44,758 £38,680 13.58% £6,078 15 Suzuki Ignis £11,499 £9,838 14.44% £1,661 16= Lamborghini Huracan £155,400 £132,952 14.45% £22,448 16= Audi SQ7 £76,360 £65,329 14.45% £11,031 16= Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class £25,120 £21,491 14.45% £3,629 19 Citroen C3 £16,120 £13,511 16.18% £2,609 20 Land Rover Discovery £47,445 £39,766 16.19% £7,679



You can view the full research here: https://zutobi.com/uk/ driving-guides/motoring- depreciation-report

The Polo’s price reduces by 9.28% while the Golf decreases by 9.96%.

The two stalwarts of the Volkswagen brand are some of the most popular and best-selling cars in the UK. A brand-new Volkswagen Polo will cost £15,045, which will decrease to £13,649 after three years.

Following the two VW’s, the Land Rover Range Rover and the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo are in third place.

Both cars depreciated in value by 10.14%, with the Range Rover still retaining a value worth more than £75,000 after three years.

The cars with the highest depreciation rates after 3 years…



These are the cars that lose the most value, therefore costing the most over the lifetime of ownership:



Rank Make Model List Price Average Value After 3 Years Average 3 Year Depreciation Rate Average Value Lost 1 Mitsubishi Shogun Sport £37,840 £15,745 58.39% £22,095 2= Audi A6 Allroad Quattro £54,555 £22,713 58.37% £31,842 2= Vauxhall Combo Life £20,135 £8,383 58.37% £11,752 4 Infiniti Q50 £43,440 £18,972 56.33% £24,468 5= Lexus IS £31,900 £14,255 55.31% £17,645 5= BMW 7 Series £69,565 £31,087 55.31% £38,478 7 Audi A8 £71,695 £32,761 54.31% £38,934 8= Audi S8 £83,925 £39,191 53.30% £44,734 8= Maserati Quattroporte £74,320 £34,706 53.30% £39,614 10 Jeep Compass £23,450 £11,185 52.30% £12,265 11 Peugeot 5008 SUV £27,545 £13,157 52.23% £14,388 12= Peugeot 3008 SUV £25,395 £12,364 51.31% £13,031 12= Nissan Leaf £31,495 £15,334 51.31% £16,161 14 Peugeot 508 £25,044 £12,441 50.32% £12,603 15= Hyundai i800 £27,400 £13,881 49.34% £13,519 15= Mercedes-Benz E-Class £36,070 £18,274 49.34% £17,796 15= Vauxhall Viva £10,485 £5,312 49.34% £5,173 18= Kia Sportage £20,670 £10,674 48.36% £9,996 18= Peugeot 508 SW £40,819 £21,079 48.36% £19,740 20 Volvo XC60 £37,785 £19,881 47.38% £17,904

On the other end of the scale, the Mitsubishi Shogun Sport has the highest average rate of depreciation over three years, with 58.39% of its value lost.

The start price for a Shogun Sport is £37,840, but in just three years, it is only worth £15,745, making it the highest depreciating car in the UK.

The off-road vehicle is only narrowly followed by the Audi A6 Allroad Quattro and the Vauxhall Combo Life, with both cars having a depreciation rate of 58.37%.

