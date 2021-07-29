NEW research by Zutobi has revealed the car models with the lowest depreciation rates after three years.
When buying a new car, one of the big considerations is always going to be how much value it will lose by the time you come to sell. A lower rate of depreciation ultimately means that the car costs you less over the duration of time you own it – and that’s only a good thing!
The research, carried out by Zutobi, reveals that the Volkswagen Polo and Golf are the top two car models with the lowest rates of depreciation over 3 years, closely followed by the Land Rover Range Rover and BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo.
These are the cars that retain the most value, therefore costing the least over the lifetime of ownership:
|Rank
|Make
|Model
|List Price
|Average Value After 3 Years
|Average 3 Year Depreciation Rate
|Average Value Lost
|1
|Volkswagen
|Polo
|£15,045
|£13,649
|9.28%
|£1,396
|2
|Volkswagen
|Golf
|£20,955
|£18,867
|9.96%
|£2,088
|3=
|Land Rover
|Range Rover
|£83,665
|£75,184
|10.14%
|£8,481
|3=
|BMW
|6 Series Gran Turismo
|£43,790
|£39,351
|10.14%
|£4,439
|6=
|Porsche
|718 Cayman
|£44,074
|£39,229
|10.99%
|£4,845
|5=
|Mercedes-Benz
|C-Class
|£28,995
|£25,807
|10.99%
|£3,188
|7=
|Citroen
|Berlingo
|£19,430
|£17,127
|11.85%
|£2,303
|7=
|Toyota
|C-HR
|£21,885
|£19,291
|11.85%
|£2,594
|7=
|Lotus
|Evora
|£75,100
|£66,198
|11.85%
|£8,902
|10
|Porsche
|Panamera
|£67,898
|£59,791
|11.94%
|£8,107
|11=
|Porsche
|Macan
|£46,913
|£40,543
|13.58%
|£6,370
|11=
|BMW
|Z4
|£40,815
|£35,273
|13.58%
|£5,542
|11=
|Suzuki
|Celerio
|£8,999
|£7,777
|13.58%
|£1,222
|11=
|Porsche
|718 Boxster
|£44,758
|£38,680
|13.58%
|£6,078
|15
|Suzuki
|Ignis
|£11,499
|£9,838
|14.44%
|£1,661
|16=
|Lamborghini
|Huracan
|£155,400
|£132,952
|14.45%
|£22,448
|16=
|Audi
|SQ7
|£76,360
|£65,329
|14.45%
|£11,031
|16=
|Mercedes-Benz
|GLA-Class
|£25,120
|£21,491
|14.45%
|£3,629
|19
|Citroen
|C3
|£16,120
|£13,511
|16.18%
|£2,609
|20
|Land Rover
|Discovery
|£47,445
|£39,766
|16.19%
|£7,679
You can view the full research here: https://zutobi.com/uk/
The Polo’s price reduces by 9.28% while the Golf decreases by 9.96%.
The two stalwarts of the Volkswagen brand are some of the most popular and best-selling cars in the UK. A brand-new Volkswagen Polo will cost £15,045, which will decrease to £13,649 after three years.
Following the two VW’s, the Land Rover Range Rover and the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo are in third place.
Both cars depreciated in value by 10.14%, with the Range Rover still retaining a value worth more than £75,000 after three years.
The cars with the highest depreciation rates after 3 years…
These are the cars that lose the most value, therefore costing the most over the lifetime of ownership:
|Rank
|Make
|Model
|List Price
|Average Value After 3 Years
|Average 3 Year Depreciation Rate
|Average Value Lost
|1
|Mitsubishi
|Shogun Sport
|£37,840
|£15,745
|58.39%
|£22,095
|2=
|Audi
|A6 Allroad Quattro
|£54,555
|£22,713
|58.37%
|£31,842
|2=
|Vauxhall
|Combo Life
|£20,135
|£8,383
|58.37%
|£11,752
|4
|Infiniti
|Q50
|£43,440
|£18,972
|56.33%
|£24,468
|5=
|Lexus
|IS
|£31,900
|£14,255
|55.31%
|£17,645
|5=
|BMW
|7 Series
|£69,565
|£31,087
|55.31%
|£38,478
|7
|Audi
|A8
|£71,695
|£32,761
|54.31%
|£38,934
|8=
|Audi
|S8
|£83,925
|£39,191
|53.30%
|£44,734
|8=
|Maserati
|Quattroporte
|£74,320
|£34,706
|53.30%
|£39,614
|10
|Jeep
|Compass
|£23,450
|£11,185
|52.30%
|£12,265
|11
|Peugeot
|5008 SUV
|£27,545
|£13,157
|52.23%
|£14,388
|12=
|Peugeot
|3008 SUV
|£25,395
|£12,364
|51.31%
|£13,031
|12=
|Nissan
|Leaf
|£31,495
|£15,334
|51.31%
|£16,161
|14
|Peugeot
|508
|£25,044
|£12,441
|50.32%
|£12,603
|15=
|Hyundai
|i800
|£27,400
|£13,881
|49.34%
|£13,519
|15=
|Mercedes-Benz
|E-Class
|£36,070
|£18,274
|49.34%
|£17,796
|15=
|Vauxhall
|Viva
|£10,485
|£5,312
|49.34%
|£5,173
|18=
|Kia
|Sportage
|£20,670
|£10,674
|48.36%
|£9,996
|18=
|Peugeot
|508 SW
|£40,819
|£21,079
|48.36%
|£19,740
|20
|Volvo
|XC60
|£37,785
|£19,881
|47.38%
|£17,904
On the other end of the scale, the Mitsubishi Shogun Sport has the highest average rate of depreciation over three years, with 58.39% of its value lost.
The start price for a Shogun Sport is £37,840, but in just three years, it is only worth £15,745, making it the highest depreciating car in the UK.
The off-road vehicle is only narrowly followed by the Audi A6 Allroad Quattro and the Vauxhall Combo Life, with both cars having a depreciation rate of 58.37%.
—
Leave A Comment