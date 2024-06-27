Search
Close this search box.
Sign up for our weekly Newsletter

, , ,

VW’s I.D. Buzz adds new longer and faster models

Volkswagen has revealed specifications for long-wheelbase and more potent additions to its I.D. Buzz people-carrier range.

Andrew Charman

240628vw id buzz

Share

27 June 2024

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has revealed specifications for long-wheelbase and more potent additions to its I.D. Buzz people-carrier range.

The vehicle, on sale in 2023 and which recalls the iconic type 2 of the 1960s, has already proven highly popular, generating a long waiting list.

The GTX will be the most powerful version of the I.D. Buzz – powered by two electric motors providing four-wheel drive and a combined output of 340hp, the GTX is capable of a 6.1-second 0-62mph sprint.

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Consistently providing an excellent service – Europcar is highly commended for their long term rental service

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Supporting SMEs nationally – Lookers Vehicle Solutions wins a best leasing company highly commended award

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

A family business providing an excellent service – Wilsons Auctions wins a remarketing company highly commended award

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

A double win for the dominant BMW 5 Series

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Northgate Vehicle Hire: Leading the way as the best Fleet Management company

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

2024 Business Motoring Awards: Winners Announced!

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Fleetondemand – providing award winning mobility solutions

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Leading the electric charge: Mobilize Power Solutions

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

The award-winning key to flexible travel: Best Short Term Rental – Europcar Mobility Group

Also boasting bespoke styling, the GTX will be on sale with a standard 79kWh powertrain in either five-seat form with a bench seat across the second row, or as a six-seater with four individual seats in the second and third rows.

The LWB, or long-wheelbase, version of the I.D.Buzz adds 250mm to the car’s overall length, all of the extra achieved by extending the wheelbase.  The sliding rear doors are now 192mm longer.

The LWB is available in five, six or seven-seat format and the rear row of the seven-seat version can be removed. In five-seat form the luggage space increases from 1121 to 1340 litres while in seven-seat format there are 306 litres available behind the third seat row. Space balloons to 2469 with the rear rows of seats folded, which Volkswagen says is perfect for carrying leisure items such as bikes or surfboards.

There are two trim levels of the LWB available, both with a single motor and a larger 86kWh battery pack than the standard model to increase the range to a WLTP maximum of 291 miles. Both produce 286hp and cost from £59,545 on the road including VAT. Prices for the GTX are still to be announced.

Both new variants are due in dealerships before the end of 2024.

Award Winners 2024

short term 2

,

The award-winning key to flexible travel: Best Short Term Rental – Europcar Mobility Group

wilsons winners

A family business providing an excellent service – Wilsons Auctions wins a remarketing company highly commended award

lookers

Supporting SMEs nationally – Lookers Vehicle Solutions wins a best leasing company highly commended award

charging

Leading the electric charge: Mobilize Power Solutions

bmw

A double win for the dominant BMW 5 Series

fleetyondemand

Fleetondemand – providing award winning mobility solutions

best fleet management company

Northgate Vehicle Hire: Leading the way as the best Fleet Management company

wuropcar

,

Consistently providing an excellent service – Europcar is highly commended for their long term rental service

vauxhall astra

,

2024 Business Motoring Awards: Winners Announced!

Share this article

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
WhatsApp
Reddit
Email

Want more motoring news?

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of motoring.

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of motoring.

Andrew Charman

Andrew Charman

Andrew Charman has been a motoring journalist for more than 30 years, writing about vehicles, technology and the industry. He is a Guild of Motoring Writers committee member and has won several awards including for his business coverage.

Latest news

240628vw id buzz
  • Car news and reviews, Electric Vehicles, EV, News

VW’s I.D. Buzz adds new longer and faster models

240627 hyundai inster 1
  • Car news and reviews, Electric Vehicles, EV, News, News

Hyundai takes on EV small car market with Inster

2406 mini cooper se uk 01
  • Car news and reviews, Electric Car Reviews, Electric Vehicles, Featured, MINI Reviews

Faster & further, same appeal: MINI Cooper Electric First Drive

2406 teslas
  • Contract hire and leasing, Electric Vehicles, EV, EV leasing, Fleet management, Leasing, News

Tesla leading surge in EV fleet share

240621 onlinetoolv3
  • Contract hire and leasing, Electric Vehicles, EV, EV leasing, Leasing, News

New online tool helps drivers select right EV for them

​Business Motoring is the motoring resource for small businesses and SME small fleets running company cars and business cars. We can help with questions about car leasing, company car tax, business mileage, writing down and leasing allowances, and all the other detail you need to know about running a car on the business. As well as this, we have the latest car news, company car taxation news and car reviews to help you make the right choice for your next company car, along with special car leasing offers to help you get the right business car leasing deal.

Twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

Want more motoring news?

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of all things motoring.

© Business Motoring 2024
Top
Twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of Leasing news.

CLICK HERE