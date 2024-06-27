VW’s I.D. Buzz adds new longer and faster models

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has revealed specifications for long-wheelbase and more potent additions to its I.D. Buzz people-carrier range.

The vehicle, on sale in 2023 and which recalls the iconic type 2 of the 1960s, has already proven highly popular, generating a long waiting list.

The GTX will be the most powerful version of the I.D. Buzz – powered by two electric motors providing four-wheel drive and a combined output of 340hp, the GTX is capable of a 6.1-second 0-62mph sprint.

Also boasting bespoke styling, the GTX will be on sale with a standard 79kWh powertrain in either five-seat form with a bench seat across the second row, or as a six-seater with four individual seats in the second and third rows.

The LWB, or long-wheelbase, version of the I.D.Buzz adds 250mm to the car’s overall length, all of the extra achieved by extending the wheelbase. The sliding rear doors are now 192mm longer.

The LWB is available in five, six or seven-seat format and the rear row of the seven-seat version can be removed. In five-seat form the luggage space increases from 1121 to 1340 litres while in seven-seat format there are 306 litres available behind the third seat row. Space balloons to 2469 with the rear rows of seats folded, which Volkswagen says is perfect for carrying leisure items such as bikes or surfboards.

There are two trim levels of the LWB available, both with a single motor and a larger 86kWh battery pack than the standard model to increase the range to a WLTP maximum of 291 miles. Both produce 286hp and cost from £59,545 on the road including VAT. Prices for the GTX are still to be announced.

Both new variants are due in dealerships before the end of 2024.