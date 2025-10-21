waEV-charge delivers home charging for fleets

waEV-charge launched a fully managed home charging service designed for corporate fleets looking to streamline electric vehicle (EV) rollout through an all-in-one solution.

The subscription-based model intends to provide a simple, scalable way to deliver installed home EV chargers from £29 per month, including installation, maintenance, and 24/7 support.

The service operates on a fixed-term hire to match vehicle lease durations.

At the end of the agreement, the charger is gifted to the driver to create a long-term incentive that supports both driver satisfaction and retention.

This model aims to shift home charging from a capital expense into a predictable, fully managed operating cost for businesses looking to simplify home charging logistics and eliminate the burden for internal teams.

For fleet operators, waEV-charge intends to remove the hassle of coordinating home charger installation and aftercare across multiple drivers.

The programme includes nationwide installation coverage, reporting, and direct driver communication, to ensure rapid deployment and minimal administrative input.

Installations are typically completed within one week of order confirmation, with Fast Track options available for urgent handovers.

Joe Fogel, CEO at waEV-charge, said: “This new model is about removing barriers. If you’re managing a national fleet, home charging shouldn’t be complex or costly.

“Our fully managed, fully funded service makes it simple, fast, and future-ready.”

In addition to fleet solutions, the launch extends to employee benefit and salary sacrifice schemes, giving organisations a way to include home charging within their EV benefits packages.

Employees can access a professionally installed home charger for a monthly fee, with no upfront cost and support included.

Fogel added: “Salary sacrifice has become a leading route into EV ownership. However, charging has often been the missing piece.

“This launch closes that gap – making it easy for employees to get a high-quality, supported charger installed quickly, at no upfront cost.”

All waEV-charge hardware is OZEV-eligible, UKCA/TÜV certified, and includes PEN protection for safety.

Available in tethered (EV1i) and untethered (EV1s) with 7.4 or 22 kW options, the chargers are built to be upgrade-friendly, with an AC V2G charger due to launch within 6-12 months.

waEV-charge’s UK-based support team operates 24/7 via phone, WhatsApp Business, chatbot, and email.