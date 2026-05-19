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waEV-charge integrates home EV chargers with Octopus Intelligent tariffs

Charging sessions will be billed at the off-peak 8p/kWh rate, including sessions running outside the standard overnight charging window.

Jessica Bird

19 May 2026

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waEV-charge has integrated its home EV chargers with Octopus Energy’s Intelligent Octopus Go tariff, giving customers access to smart charging rates of 8p/kWh through the Octopus app.

Its EV1s and EV1i chargers are now fully compatible with Octopus’s smart EV tariffs, allowing drivers to schedule charging around grid demand and carbon intensity through a direct software connection with Kraken, Octopus Energy’s energy management platform.

Charging sessions will be billed at the off-peak 8p/kWh rate, including sessions running outside the standard overnight charging window of 11:30pm to 5:30am, depending on scheduling through the platform.

The integration allows customers to link their charger directly to their Octopus account and set a ‘ready by’ time for vehicle charging through the Octopus app.

Joe Fogel, chief executive and founder of waEV-charge, said: “Our customers tell us every day that what they value most is knowing we’re there when they need us, that’s the promise behind our Trustpilot rating, and it’s not an accident.

“Adding full Intelligent Octopus Go compatibility means our customers now get some of the cheapest, greenest charging in the UK, delivered through the team and the product they already trust.

“It’s the combination we’ve been working toward: hassle-free, cheaper, greener EV charging, without compromise.”

Sophia Kesteven, senior partnerships manager at Octopus Energy, said: “Every day, more drivers are switching to Intelligent Octopus Go for cheaper, cleaner miles and we’re delighted to welcome waEV-charge to the lineup.

“Their focus on customer experience fits exactly with what we’re building: an energy system that works brilliantly for drivers while supporting the grid.”

The compatibility extends across its full charger range for homeowners, developers and fleet operators.

To mark the launch, the company is offering a £50 bill credit for customers purchasing an EV1s or EV1i charger and switching to Intelligent Octopus Go for the first time between 1st June and 1st September 2026.

The credit, equivalent to around 2,000 miles of charging at the off-peak rate according to the company, will be applied to customers’ Octopus Energy accounts after registration and completion of the required setup process.

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