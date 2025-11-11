waEV-charge integrates with Tap Electric for EV charging payments

Drivers can now locate waEV-charge chargers through the Tap Electric app.

waEV-charge has integrated with Tap Electric, allowing customers to locate and make payments for electric vehicle (EV) charging.

The Tap Electric app allows users to view charger availability, stop and start charging sessions remotely and pay for charging.

Joe Fogel, CEO at waEV-charge, said: “This partnership is about making EV charging effortless.

“Tap Electric’s technology perfectly complements our focus on reliability and user experience.

“Together, we’re simplifying access, enhancing transparency, and delivering the seamless charging experience drivers expect.

“Our customers consistently told us they wanted easier access and clearer pricing. Tap Electric delivers both in one simple platform.

“It’s a perfect fit for our mission to make charging as easy as refuelling, but smarter and greener.

“The future of EV charging depends on open collaboration. By integrating with Tap Electric, we’re ensuring our network is ready for the next generation of connected, driver-first mobility.”

waEV-charge said that the partnership has strengthened its commitment to building a scalable, user-friendly charging network.

Andrew Collins, business developer for the UK and Ireland at Tap Electric, said: “This development further cements our ongoing relationship with waEV-charge and highlights our commitment to make EV charging smarter, simpler, and more accessible.

“This allows us to create a faster, more reliable charging experience for drivers and operators alike, while taking another step toward a cleaner, connected electric future.”

