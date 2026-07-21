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EV & Sustainability

waEV-charge launches smart charging app

Drivers receive a £20 welcome credit worth approximately 1,000 miles in their first 30 days.

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waEV-charge has launched waEV-smart, a free smart-charging app for waEV-charge home chargers.

Built by the same team that designs and builds the chargers themselves, waEV-smart automatically manages overnight charging by pulling power when electricity is cheapest and the grid needs help most, and pays drivers real cash for letting it.

Drivers receive a £20 welcome credit worth approximately 1,000 miles in their first 30 days, and from their second month onwards can earn up to £15 a month.

The app was designed to be easy for drivers, removing the need for customers to chase rate changes, as well as the use of timers and third-party apps.

waEV-smart aims to optimise the overnight charge in the background so earnings build up automatically in the app – to withdraw to a bank account or spend however the driver likes.

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Drivers keep their existing energy supplier as waEV-smart works with a wide range of fixed and variable tariffs from providers including Octopus Energy, British Gas, EDF, E.ON, Scottish Power and OVO.

Because waEV-charge makes both the app and the charger, the two are built to work together – with updates, fixes and features coming from one place.

Support comes from the same UK-based team that built the charger.

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Joe Fogel, CEO and founder of waEV-charge, said: “waEV-smart was made for your exact charger, by the team that built it — and that changes everything.

“There’s no juggling third-party apps, no guesswork; it just works.

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“Our customers plug in when they get home, wake up to a charged car, and get paid for the bits in between.

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“It’s the simplest way we know to make EV ownership cheaper, greener and completely hassle-free.”

waEV-smart is available to download now on the App Store and Google Play. waEV-charge customers can connect their charger, add their tariff details, and plug in.

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