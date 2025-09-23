WaEV to supply fleet charging solutions through Volta Charge Points

WaEV has partnered with Volta Charge Points and will supply its fleet charging solutions through Volta’s wholesale network and online channels.

WaEV Charge is a range of next generation electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions designed for fleets, housebuilders and homeowners.

Both the EV1S and EV1i chargers feature a built-in Type 2 charging cable, 7.4kW single-phase charging, smart app integration via EV.Energy and Solar PV integration.

The chargers do not require an earth rod or complex groundwork, speeding up the installation process.

Chris Chevalier-Moniz, CEO at Volta, said: “Reliability is absolutely critical for our customers, and waEV has become our go-to brand for that reason.

“Their chargers deliver consistent performance, smart features, and flexible installation options.

“Whether it’s a single home install or a commercial project, we know our wholesalers and trade partners can trust waEV to deliver.”

Joe Fogel, CEO at waEV, said: “With the UK’s demand for charging infrastructure accelerating, our partnership with Volta ensures we can offer customers greater access to our smart, compliant and future-ready solutions that meet the requirements of fast-evolving EV infrastructure and smart charging regulations.”