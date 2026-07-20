Warranty Solutions Group claims paid surpass £30m

Warranty Solutions Group has passed £30m in claims paid, since its launch in 2021, passing the milestone in June 2026.
It has paid £30,921,29,1 excluding VAT, across 57,339 approved warranty claims.
Warranty Solutions Group has almost 3,000 dealer partners and employs 130.
It has recently expanded beyond the UK market into Spain.
The group also launched WSG Guardian Insurance Ltd, its own insurance captive, which provides the business with greater underwriting flexibility.
Since launch, it has reinvested over £8m into technology, product development, digital capabilities, people and infrastructure.
Warranty Solutions Group reported that its growth has averaged 98% year-on-year.
John Colinswood, CEO at Warranty Solutions Group, said: “Paying £30.9 million across more than 57,000 warranty claims in just five years represents far more than a financial milestone.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Every approved claim reflects a customer who has been protected from an unexpected repair bill and a dealer who has been able to reinforce trust with their customer.
“The automotive industry has changed dramatically over the past five years. The era of ‘cheap to fix’ motoring is over.
“Modern vehicles are safer, cleaner and more technologically advanced than ever before, but they’re also significantly more expensive to repair.
“That makes warranty more valuable than it has ever been.
“Since WSG launched, we’ve always believed dealers deserve more than a company that simply authorises repairs.
“They need a strategic partner that helps them reduce costs, improve profitability, understand emerging market trends and deliver an outstanding ownership experience for their customers.
“That’s why we’ve invested heavily in technology, dealer education, claims intelligence and innovation.
“We believe we have a responsibility to raise standards across the industry, not simply compete within it.
“This milestone demonstrates that we’re delivering on that ambition every single day.”