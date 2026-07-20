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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/warranty-solutions-group-claims-paid-surpass-30m/

Warranty Solutions Group has passed £30m in claims paid, since its launch in 2021, passing the milestone in June 2026.

It has paid £30,921,29,1 excluding VAT, across 57,339 approved warranty claims.

Warranty Solutions Group has almost 3,000 dealer partners and employs 130.

It has recently expanded beyond the UK market into Spain.

The group also launched WSG Guardian Insurance Ltd, its own insurance captive, which provides the business with greater underwriting flexibility.

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Since launch, it has reinvested over £8m into technology, product development, digital capabilities, people and infrastructure.

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Warranty Solutions Group reported that its growth has averaged 98% year-on-year.

John Colinswood, CEO at Warranty Solutions Group, said: “Paying £30.9 million across more than 57,000 warranty claims in just five years represents far more than a financial milestone.