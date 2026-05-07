Warrantywise ranks large SUVs and executive saloons among least reliable vehicles

The report looked at 1.6 million UK repair data points and found that higher-value vehicles do not necessarily mean lower repair risk.

Warrantywise has released its 2026 Reliability Index, which found that large SUVs and executive saloons are the vehicle categories most heavily represented among the lowest-scoring models.

The lowest score in this year’s data was recorded by the Land Rover Discovery (17.2/100), compared with the highest-ranking car in this year’s list, the Toyota Yaris (89.2/100).

A spokesperson for JLR UK told Business Motoring: “Quality across the entire client ownership experience is a priority for JLR.

“Our own and industry data tells us that vehicle quality is its strongest to date, and we continue to drive further improvements.

“JLR is committed to delivering the highest standards of quality and we work with an approved network of partners to deliver support and services reflective of our brands.

“In doing so, our clients are fully supported with warranties and service plans that protect them throughout ownership.

“Any clients with questions or concerns about their vehicle should contact their retailer or authorised repairer for support.”

The report looked at 1.6 million UK repair data points and found that higher-value vehicles do not necessarily mean lower repair risk, particularly as they move into later-life ownership, with large SUVs and executive saloons featuring heavily at the lower end of the rankings.

In 2025, the total number of cars on UK roads climbed to 36,676,185 – an increase of more than half a million vehicles – marking the fourth consecutive year of growth and the second largest volume increase since 2016.

As more vehicles – particularly used SUVs and premium models – enter the car parc and transition into later-life ownership, repair request data is becoming an increasingly valuable tool for used car retailers managing stock, pricing and customer expectations, according to Warrantywise.

Across the dataset, all 10 vehicles sit within premium segments and typically command higher initial purchase prices.

The average repair request across these models commonly exceeds £2,000, with the most expensive repair request being over £40,000.

Emissions-related issues are the most regular repair requests across these vehicles, affecting four out of the 10 models, alongside electrical system and suspension-related issues.

Many of these repair requests occur later in the ownership cycle, with an average age at repair of around 6.8 years and mileage exceeding 69,000 miles.

Warrantywise said that supporting customers in planning for unexpected or sudden repair costs through offering a warranty can also play an important role in building confidence and shaping a more transparent, informed ownership experience.

Antony Diggins, managing director of Warrantywise, said: “As the UK car parc continues to age, more vehicles – particularly SUVs and premium models – are moving into a stage of ownership where repair requests become more likely.

“That doesn’t make them the wrong used cars to retail, but it does mean they need to be approached differently.

“For [used car] dealers, the opportunity lies in understanding the full ownership picture.

“Access to real-world repair data provides valuable insight beyond a [dealer’s] typical stock profile, helping to inform buying decisions, highlight areas for inspection and better anticipate preparation costs before a vehicle reaches the forecourt.

“It’s about buying with clear visibility on cost exposure, preparing vehicles thoroughly and helping customers plan for the realities of longer-term ownership.

“Our data is designed to support exactly that – giving dealers the insight they need to protect margin, manage risk and build confidence with their customers.”

Warrantywise said its Reliability Index is designed to indicate relative reliability risk across makes and models.

The Index assigns each make and model an overall reliability score out of 100 to provide a real-world view of long-term vehicle performance.

The dataset spans a three-year period, with each model requiring a minimum of 250 vehicles on plan to qualify for inclusion to ensure a robust and representative sample.

The Reliability Index from Warrantywise aims to highlight both the highest and lowest-scoring vehicles to support buyers in making more informed decisions when choosing their next used car, and dealers when assessing stock, pricing vehicles and preparing them for sale.