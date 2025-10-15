  
Waymo selects Moove as London fleet operations partner

Moove already operates a large fleet of manned ride-hailing vehicles in London.

Dylan Robertson

15 October 2025

Waymo Moove

Autonomous driving firm Waymo has selected Moove as its fleet operations partner for its London ride-hailing fleet.

Moove already operates a large fleet of manned ride-hailing vehicles in London.

The two firms will work together to bring the Waymo autonomous ride-hailing service to London, combining Waymo’s technological expertise with local and operational knowledge from Moove.

Ladi Delano, co-founder and co-CEO at Moove, said: “We’re excited by a future where Waymo’s safe and reliable autonomous technology is available in London, transforming how the capital moves.

“This partnership represents a major step forward for urban mobility, bringing world-class innovation to one of the world’s greatest cities.

“For Londoners, this marks the beginning of a new era, one where safe, efficient, and sustainable travel becomes part of everyday life.”

