Wayve autonomous rides to be offered to Uber customers as rollout continues

Customers can join the ‘Interest List’ in the Uber app from today.

Wayve autonomous rides will be offered exclusively to Uber customers, with the first rides in London set to take place in the coming months.

Customers can join the ‘Interest List’ in the Uber app from today, to be in with a chance of being matched with an autonomous ride when services launch.

Autonomous rides will be offered through UberX, Uber Electric and Uber Comfort, with no extra cost and the option to accept or switch.

Initially, rides will be supported by a licenced operator, before becoming fully driverless at a later date.

At launch, all autonomous Uber rides will use the Ford Mustang Mach-E, fitted with 360-degree sensing technology from Wayve.

The cars will be fitted with interactive screens, designed by Uber, with ride controls, route visibility and support.