Webfleet and Peregrine.ai create visual intelligence solution for driver safety

The paid service upgrade was designed to enable Webfleet Video to see the road and to further understand driving context.

Milly Standing

16 September 2025

Webfleet and Peregrine.ai Video cam image visual intelligence

Webfleet, Bridgestone’s fleet management solution, and Peregrine.ai, a Berlin-based startup creating AI-powered vision systems, have launched a driver visual intelligence system.

The paid service upgrade was designed to enable Webfleet Video to see the road and to further understand driving context.

On top of the existing AI-enabled capabilities of Webfleet Video, it now detects hazards such as red light violations, adverse weather conditions, slippery roads, and size or weight restrictions.

Visual Intelligence also translates video footage into structured insights, intended for fleet managers to spend less time reviewing and interpreting footage and make more informed, timely decisions.

Jan-Maarten de Vries, president, fleet management solutions at Bridgestone, said: “This is a major step in our mission to make mobility safer and smarter.

“Together with Peregrine.ai, we’re delivering a next-generation driver safety solution that goes far beyond traditional dashcams – detecting and contextualizing road events and risks as they happen.”

While conventional video telematics typically records when an event is triggered, this solution continuously detects hazards, aiming to give the driver real-time environmental awareness.

By changing visual data into real-time in-cabin alerts and actionable fleet insights, the system seeks to help drivers avoid accidents and enable fleets to improve safety, compliance, and operational performance.

As it can be retrofitted into vehicles via an over-the-air update, this can be achieved without investing in new vehicles.

Dr. Steffen Heinrich, CEO of Peregrine.ai, said: “We’re proud to contribute our contextual AI technology to this collaboration.

“By making existing vehicles smarter with real-time insights, we’re helping fleets operate more safely and efficiently – at scale, and on the road today.”

According to road safety economists, vehicle crashes cost up to 4.1% of European Global Domestic Product (GDP).

With this service, Webfleet aims to help fleets reduce risk, support ESG goals, strengthen driver retention, and manage rising insurance and liability costs.

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
