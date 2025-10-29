Webfleet and Questar launch AI predictive maintenance solution

Webfleet’s Predictive Vehicle Health Management uses AI-based algorithms to deliver accurate predictive insights.

Webfleet, Bridgestone’s fleet management solution, and Questar Auto Technologies, a Vehicle Health Management (VHM) company, have launched an AI-powered predictive maintenance solution.

Webfleet’s Predictive Vehicle Health Management (PVHM) uses AI-based algorithms to deliver accurate predictive insights, to enable fleet managers to plan vehicle maintenance proactively and efficiently.

The collaboration brings together Webfleet’s latest developments on vehicle diagnostics with Questar’s AI-driven predictive technology.

Jan-Maarten de Vries, president of fleet management solutions at Bridgestone, said: “By uniting Webfleet’s deep expertise on vehicle insights and best-in-class user interface with Questar’s advanced AI capabilities to pre-identify failure risks, we are redefining fleet management.

“This is the first large-scale integration of predictive vehicle health management available in a single interface.”

This collaboration with Questar aligns with Webfleet’s focus on helping fleet customers control their total cost of ownership by ensuring vehicle availability through management of daily operations.

Using big-data, predictive insights and early-warning recommendations, Webfleet allows fleet managers to identify potential breakdowns before they happen.

This enables fleet managers to pre-emptively schedule maintenance activities, to reduce their downtime and maintenance costs.

PVHM achieves this using 360° fleet visibility based on Questar’s proprietary Machine Learning and AI models to understand vehicle health across time.

Questar’s vehicle data includes past performance, current condition and future risk forecast, to detect critical issues early.

Questar’s technology uses two decades of analytical learning and advanced AI to detect patterns in vehicle behaviour.

Vered Mandelboum-Josef, CEO of Questar Auto Technologies, said: “Webfleet’s decision to embrace predictive health management underscores our leadership in AI-driven mobility solutions by shifting the industry from reactive to proactive maintenance at scale.

“Together, Webfleet and Questar are setting a new standard for fleet operations and paving the way for a future where unexpected downtime becomes a thing of the past.”

Predictive Vehicle Health Management is now available to Webfleet customers in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain, Germany, France, Poland and Hungary.