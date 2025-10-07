  
Webfleet appoints Alex Crane-Robinson as UK&I regional director

Crane-Robinson has more than two decades of leadership experience in the fleet management, SAAS and IOT sectors.

Dylan Robertson

7 October 2025

Webfleet Crane-Robinson

Webfleet has appointed Alex Crane-Robinson (pictured) as regional director for the UK and Ireland, succeeding Beverly Wise, who has left the role after eight years.

Crane-Robinson has more than two decades of leadership experience in the fleet management, software-as-a-service (SaaS) and internet of things (IOT) sectors.

He comes from Quake Global, where he served as director of the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region and has previously worked at Radius Telematics, CalAmp, Convergys and Motorola Solutions.

Crane-Robinson has significant experience in expansion strategy, new market entry and channel partner development.

Annick Renoux, vice president at Webfleet Europe, said: “Alex brings a wealth of experience in building growth strategies and partner ecosystems across EMEA.

“His leadership and industry knowledge will be invaluable as we continue to innovate – including through the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver greater efficiency and safety for fleets – and help our customers adapt to an evolving mobility landscape.”

Crane-Robinson said: “I am excited to be joining Webfleet at such a pivotal moment in the fleet industry.

“As businesses navigate the transition to smarter, more sustainable and more connected transport solutions, Webfleet’s technology and expertise put it in a unique position to deliver real and tangible value.

“I look forward to working with our talented team and partners to further strengthen our presence in the UKI market.”

