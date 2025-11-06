Webfleet joins MANTIS to boost fleet safety with multi-cam solution

MANTIS’ multi-cam system supports 360-degree external and internal coverage.

Webfleet, Bridgestone’s fleet management solution, and MANTIS, an AI-powered video and risk intelligence specialist, have collaborated to bring connected video safety to fleets.

The agreement will see MANTIS’ multi-cam system – supporting 360-degree external and internal coverage – offered directly to Webfleet customers.

The solution, an addition to the company’s existing portfolio of camera systems, including the PRO and Lite models, integrates the MANTIS RECON Risk Intelligence System into the Webfleet platform, combining telematics with video and driver behaviour analytics. It will be available under a single Webfleet subscription.

Alex Crane-Robinson, regional director, Webfleet UK and Ireland, said: “This deal marks another milestone in Webfleet’s mission to all provide fleets with comprehensive, intelligent, integrated video solutions that improve safety and operational performance.

“By aligning MANTIS’s capabilities with Webfleet’s telematics expertise, we’re able to give all commercial fleets the visibility and insight they need to operate with greater safety, compliance and confidence.”

The MANTIS RECON platform delivers instant access to live views, on-demand video and automated collision reconstruction.

Analytics translates complex data into insights to support faster claims resolution, reduced downtime and verifiable proof for insurers.

AI-powered driver and road-facing cameras identify fatigue, mobile-phone use and vulnerable road users, to enable proactive intervention.

Harry Girvan, CEO of MANTIS, said: “This agreement represents a major step forward in delivering truly connected fleet-safety.

“By combining our AI-driven risk intelligence with Webfleet’s telematics expertise, fleets gain the ability not only to see what happened but to predict and prevent collisions before they occur.

“Together, we’re redefining how fleets manage risk, improve safety, and reduce insurance costs.”

Fully integrated with the Webfleet platform, the solution can also support Direct Vision Standard (DVS) compliance for urban operations.