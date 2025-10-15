Webfleet partners to demonstrate future of safer fleets at FORS

Certified partners AES Fleet and FLEETSense will showcase how digital fleet innovations can help operators strengthen compliance.

The future of safer, smarter fleet management will be in focus at the FORS Annual Conference, where Webfleet, Bridgestone’s fleet management solution, will be attending.

Certified partners AES Fleet and FLEETSense will showcase how digital fleet innovations can help operators strengthen compliance, improve driver safety, and unlock efficiencies.

The FORS Annual Conference will be hosted at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre on 23rd October 2025.

Richard Stansfield, director of business development at AES Fleet, said: “As Webfleet-certified partners, we’re trusted to deliver tailored solutions that support operators’ real-world challenges.

“At the conference, we’ll be revealing how Webfleet helps fleets meet FORS requirements, reduce operating costs and enhance sustainability performance.”

Visitors to the conference can explore how Webfleet’s data insights and compliance reporting are designed to provide full visibility of driver behaviour and fuel use, and support safer, greener, and more efficient operations.

Sally Dickerson, director at FLEETSense, said: “FORS members face ever-growing demands around compliance and safety.

“We look forward to sharing how Webfleet technology equips operators with the tools and data they need to not only meet these standards, but to exceed them.”

Attendees will be able to see Webfleet’s technology, including the DVSA-compliant Brake Performance Report for real-time trailer brake monitoring, Webfleet Video 2.0 with AI-powered cameras to increase safety, and Tachograph Manager to simplify compliance.

They will also see how vehicle maintenance tools, drawing on real mileage data, could help reduce downtime and control costs.

AES Fleet and FLEETSense will also be on hand to answer questions, demonstrate solutions, and share stories from operators already using Webfleet’s technology.

Alex Crane-Robinson, regional director of Webfleet UK and Ireland, said: “Our partners play a vital role in helping operators realise the full potential of connected fleet technology.

“Together, we’re supporting fleets to drive safer, more sustainable and more compliant operations.”