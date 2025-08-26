Webfleet to present digital innovations at Cenex Expo, sponsor EV Rally

Webfleet, Bridgestone’s fleet management solution, will present its latest digital innovations at Cenex Expo 2025, a showcase for low-carbon and connected mobility, while also serving as the official data sponsor of the EV Rally 2025.

At Stand C3-317, Webfleet will demonstrate how its technology is designed to enable businesses to decarbonise and operate more safely and efficiently.

Technology on display will include certified CO₂ reporting to help businesses meet ESG goals, AI-powered insights that help internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle drivers reduce fuel consumption and improve safety, and advanced EV management features that support electrification strategies through battery monitoring, charging insights and optimised route planning.

Visitors will also be able to learn about the Webfleet EV Services Platform, which connects fleet operators with energy and mobility experts to identify the right infrastructure for their decarbonisation goals.

The EV Rally – rebranded this year as the EXPLORER EV Rally – will start its five-day journey across the UK from 1st September 2025, looking into clean energy and sustainable mobility.

As data sponsor, Webfleet will monitor the performance of around 15 participating vehicles and present its Safe and Sustainable Award to the most efficient driving team, aiming to highlight the role of data in enabling safe and environmentally responsible fleet operations.

The rally will stop at Cenex Expo, Millbrook, on day three, where visitors will be able to see how Webfleet intends to support fleets decarbonisation.

Annick Renoux, VP of Webfleet Europe, said: “Webfleet is proud to support both Cenex Expo and the EV Rally, two of the UK’s most important platforms for showcasing innovation in sustainable mobility.

“As fleets accelerate their transition to net zero, our solutions give them the data, insights and confidence they need to decarbonise effectively while maintaining safety and efficiency.”

Cenex Expo – from Wednesday 3rd September to Thursday 4th September – brings together Government agencies and fleet decision-makers intending to influence the future of net zero and connected mobility.