Skip to content
ADVERTISEMENT
Technology & Innovation

Webfleet to unveil Fleet Insights and Asset Management 360 at IAA

Fleet Insights is designed to help transport operators see where performance can improve, combining benchmarking with AI-powered guidance.

3 min read
Share
Fleet Insights and Asset Management 360
ADVERTISEMENT

Webfleet, Bridgestone’s fleet management solution, will showcase its solutions Fleet Insights and Asset Management 360 at IAA TRANSPORTATION 2026 in Hannover from 15th to 20th September.

Fleet Insights was designed to help transport operators see where performance can improve, combining benchmarking with AI-powered guidance.

Asset Management 360 brings vehicles, trailers, equipment and other powered and non-powered assets together in a single platform, helping businesses improve visibility, utilisation and control across their operations.

Under the theme ‘See more. Know more. Do more. Advanced fleet management the easy way’, Webfleet will demonstrate how connected fleet and asset data can help transport operators move from visibility to decisive, meaningful action.

Jan-Maarten de Vries, president of fleet management solutions at Bridgestone, said: “Transport operators have more data than ever before, but data alone doesn’t improve performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The role of the fleet manager is evolving from monitoring operations to driving operational intelligence.

“By combining connected vehicle and asset data with advanced analytics and artificial intelligence, we can help our customers identify what to focus on, understand where action is needed and make faster, smarter decisions that improve business performance.”

Fleet Insights is an analytics solution within Webfleet that aims to turn complex fleet data into clear, actionable performance insights.

ADVERTISEMENT

It brings key performance indicators, peer benchmarking and performance trends together in a single view.

As fleets generate increasing volumes of data, it is designed to help fleet managers quickly identify performance gaps and decide which actions are likely to have the greatest operational impact.

ADVERTISEMENT

Using more than 200 anonymised fleet profiles, it showed fleet managers how their performance compares to similar operations, matched by fleet size, vehicle mix, industry, geography and road use.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fleet Insights builds on Webfleet’s AI-powered Fleet Advisor introduced in 2025.

Fleet Advisor lets users ask questions of their fleet data and receive immediate answers.

Users can move directly from any insight on the Fleet Insights dashboard to Fleet Advisor to explore vehicle, driver and operational performance in more detail.

Fleet Insights is now available across all Webfleet markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further updates are planned for availability at the end of October, such as AI-powered recommendations in Fleet Advisor will help managers identify root causes and prioritise the actions most likely to improve performance.

Together, these capabilities help fleet managers ask questions of their data, see where action is needed and get clear recommendations to act on.

Asset Management 360 will enable businesses to manage vehicles, trailers, equipment and other powered and non-powered assets from a single platform.

Bringing location and utilisation data together will help operators reduce admin work, locate equipment faster and make better use of their assets.

Asset Management 360 is being previewed at IAA TRANSPORTATION 2026 ahead of its planned launch in the coming months.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will include LINK 330, a compact, battery-powered tracking device for non-powered assets such as containers, construction equipment and small trailers.

With this addition, businesses will be able to take control of all vehicles and movable assets in one place.

Webfleet will exhibit under the Bridgestone umbrella in Hall 12 Booth B63, while its reseller network will represent the company in Hall 25.

Alongside Fleet Insights and Asset Management 360, Webfleet will demonstrate technologies for predictive maintenance, driver management and coaching, compliance, video telematics, fuel and CO₂ reporting, and transport management integrations.

Related