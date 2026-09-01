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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/webfleet-to-unveil-fleet-insights-and-asset-management-360-at-iaa/

Webfleet, Bridgestone’s fleet management solution, will showcase its solutions Fleet Insights and Asset Management 360 at IAA TRANSPORTATION 2026 in Hannover from 15th to 20th September.

Fleet Insights was designed to help transport operators see where performance can improve, combining benchmarking with AI-powered guidance.

Asset Management 360 brings vehicles, trailers, equipment and other powered and non-powered assets together in a single platform, helping businesses improve visibility, utilisation and control across their operations.

Under the theme ‘See more. Know more. Do more. Advanced fleet management the easy way’, Webfleet will demonstrate how connected fleet and asset data can help transport operators move from visibility to decisive, meaningful action.

Jan-Maarten de Vries, president of fleet management solutions at Bridgestone, said: “Transport operators have more data than ever before, but data alone doesn’t improve performance.

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“The role of the fleet manager is evolving from monitoring operations to driving operational intelligence.

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“By combining connected vehicle and asset data with advanced analytics and artificial intelligence, we can help our customers identify what to focus on, understand where action is needed and make faster, smarter decisions that improve business performance.”

Fleet Insights is an analytics solution within Webfleet that aims to turn complex fleet data into clear, actionable performance insights.