Wessex Fleet adopts Fleet Assist technical authorisation service

The service refers high value SMR jobs to the Fleet Assist team.

Wessex Fleet is the first leasing and rental company to adopt the technical authorisation service from Fleet Assist.

The service refers high value servicing, maintenance and repair (SMR) jobs to the Fleet Assist team, which then analyses the quote, repair method and labour time to ensure they are within scope.

Wessex Fleet manages most of its SMR bookings in-house, with access to Fleet Assist’s network of 5,200 garages and 500 mobile service vehicles.

Fleet Assist manages service and MOT bookings in times of peak workload or when Wessex team members are on holiday.

Simon Naylor, director at Wessex Fleet, said: “When we need additional support with highly technical assistance or downtime management, we call upon the Fleet Assist team.

“We value their opinion and expertise as a sounding board for an educated opinion to support or challenge a position.

“Our operations and maintenance team has an excellent relationship with the Fleet Assist team, and they work together to efficiently manage the higher value SMR jobs as well as supporting with service bookings at peak times.

“Each of our SMR jobs has the strong foundation of Fleet Assist’s garage network behind it which provides consistency of costs and quality of workmanship which is vital when you run a varied vehicle fleet like ours.”

Wessex Fleet also extended its SMR contract with Fleet Assist until late 2028.

Fleet Assist manages SMR jobs to minimise vehicle downtime and ensure budget compliance.

Garry Winckley (pictured), business development director at Fleet Assist, said: “Our team’s technical skill set is supported by recognised industry reference data, regular training and insights from industry forums, to ensure we are up to date with the latest vehicles and technology.

“We are well placed to support Wessex with the efficient running of its service bookings and maintenance authorisation processes.”