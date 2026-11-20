LCV reliability: Fuel and emissions systems drive repair costs
Fuel injection and emissions-control systems feature prominently in modern van repairs. Diesel injectors accounted for 4.15% of warranty claims, followed by NOx sensors at 3.71% and diesel particulate filters (DPFs) at 3.42%. DPF repairs averaged £1,358.99, almost twice the £687.46 average for diesel injector claims.
Alongside DPFs and NOx sensors, AdBlue tank claims averaged £1,206.93, while turbocharger repairs cost an average of £786.83.
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For businesses relying on vans, however, the repair invoice tells only part of the story. A £300 repair that leaves a vehicle unavailable for three days could prove more commercially damaging than a £1,000 repair completed within a day. This distinction matters particularly for smaller operators, where losing one van can affect deliveries, customer appointments and revenue.
Fleet managers should also consider how vehicles are used. Diesel vans undertaking frequent short urban journeys may face different maintenance demands from those covering longer motorway routes. Understanding driving patterns, monitoring emissions warnings and investigating changes in performance can help identify potential problems before they interrupt operations.
EV reliability: There’s more to repair than batteries
WSG’s EV claims analysis reveals considerable differences between individual models, with one model recording a claim rate of 2.27%, compared with 30.65% for another.
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While vehicle age, mileage and usage influence claims experience, these differences demonstrate why fleet managers should examine individual models rather than make broad assumptions about EV reliability. The data also challenges the perception that EV repairs are dominated by high-voltage technology. Shock absorbers and central locking components each accounted for 2.58% of claims, while anti-roll-bar links represented 2.32%.
Specialist components can nevertheless generate substantial bills. High-voltage water heater claims averaged £1,543.09, while on-board charger repairs reached £1,474.10.
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For businesses expanding their EV fleets, the availability of qualified technicians, specialist repair facilities and replacement parts deserves as much consideration as charging infrastructure and vehicle range. An EV may be well suited to its daily duties, but limited access to repair support can undermine its operational value.
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ICE vehicles: Frequency matters as much as cost
Petrol and diesel vehicles present a different maintenance picture. WSG’s internal combustion (ICE) claims analysis found that NOx sensors were the most frequently recorded fault, accounting for 2.45% of claims and averaging £590.26 to repair. Batteries followed at 2.20%, while water pumps and thermostat-related components each represented approximately 2%.
Major mechanical failures were less frequent but considerably more expensive. Turbocharger claims averaged £1,042.74, gearbox repairs £1,380.95 and engine claims £3,906.79. For fleet managers, this raises an important question about replacement cycles. Keeping an older vehicle may appear financially attractive compared with acquiring a replacement, but repeated workshop visits can steadily erode those savings.
Extending a replacement cycle only makes financial sense while the savings outweigh the cost of additional repairs and lost vehicle availability. Decisions should therefore consider repair history, anticipated mileage and the vehicle’s importance to daily operations.
Three priorities for fleet managers in 2027
The findings suggest three practical priorities for businesses planning their fleets.
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1. Measure downtime alongside repair expenditure. Maintenance records should capture how long vehicles are unavailable, as well as the cost and frequency of repairs. Arval’s research found that 34% of fleet operators are managing repair processes more closely, reflecting the commercial importance of minimising downtime.
2. Match vehicles to their operating requirements. Driving patterns, annual mileage and access to suitable repair facilities should influence purchasing decisions. Different powertrains bring different maintenance demands, and the lowest acquisition cost will not necessarily deliver the best whole-life value.
3. Review maintenance and warranty arrangements. Prompt investigation of driver-reported faults, regular servicing and appropriate warranty protection can help businesses manage unexpected repair costs. Clear procedures for authorising repairs and arranging replacement vehicles can also reduce disruption.
The real measure of reliability
The biggest mistake fleet managers can make in 2027 is to judge reliability by the size of the repair bill alone. A vehicle that repeatedly visits the workshop can be more expensive to operate than one requiring an occasional major repair.
The fleets that manage costs most effectively will be those that look beyond purchase prices and repair invoices to understand what their vehicles actually cost to keep working.
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Mark Bobbins is head of commercial vehicle sales at Warranty Solutions Group