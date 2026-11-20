ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/what-fleet-managers-learned-about-reliability-in-2026/

Keeping vehicles on the road is a commercial priority for fleet operators, particularly as businesses seek to control vehicle acquisition and operating costs. Research from Arval Mobility Observatory 2026 found that 58% of UK fleets now operate used cars or vans, up from 52% previously.

With used vehicles becoming a more established part of fleet operations, understanding their maintenance requirements and potential repair costs is increasingly important.

These findings examine repair patterns across light commercial vehicles (LCVs), electric vehicles (EVs), as well as petrol and diesel cars. The results offer several lessons for businesses reviewing their fleet strategies for 2027.

LCV reliability: Fuel and emissions systems drive repair costs

Fuel injection and emissions-control systems feature prominently in modern van repairs. Diesel injectors accounted for 4.15% of warranty claims, followed by NOx sensors at 3.71% and diesel particulate filters (DPFs) at 3.42%. DPF repairs averaged £1,358.99, almost twice the £687.46 average for diesel injector claims.

Alongside DPFs and NOx sensors, AdBlue tank claims averaged £1,206.93, while turbocharger repairs cost an average of £786.83.

ADVERTISEMENT

For businesses relying on vans, however, the repair invoice tells only part of the story. A £300 repair that leaves a vehicle unavailable for three days could prove more commercially damaging than a £1,000 repair completed within a day. This distinction matters particularly for smaller operators, where losing one van can affect deliveries, customer appointments and revenue.

National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Cast your vote today and be in with the chance of winning a table of 10 at the awards!

Fleet managers should also consider how vehicles are used. Diesel vans undertaking frequent short urban journeys may face different maintenance demands from those covering longer motorway routes. Understanding driving patterns, monitoring emissions warnings and investigating changes in performance can help identify potential problems before they interrupt operations.

EV reliability: There’s more to repair than batteries

WSG’s EV claims analysis reveals considerable differences between individual models, with one model recording a claim rate of 2.27%, compared with 30.65% for another.