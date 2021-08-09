Reading Time: 4 minutes

THESE days you may find that there are identification numbers virtually everywhere. In fact, you need an identification number to work on a job, open up a bank account, pick up your prescriptions from your local pharmacy and a host of other things.

It is also important to note that the items you purchase online or at the brick and mortar store have an identification number affixed to it. One of the most common involves the use of a product number that everyone scans. So, it looks like it is more than appropriate to require an ID number from manufacturers that build cars.

For that reason, you can always expect to see an ID number on your vehicle that you own. The ID number that you see on any vehicle today is called a VIN number. Hence, each vehicle that is made is uniquely coded with this number after the car has been made. Having said this, here’s a few basic questions about the VIN number and what it actually means.

What is a VIN number?

The vin number can be described in a number of different ways, including viewing it as the vehicle’s fingerprint. Just like no two individuals have the same fingerprint, the same is true for vehicle vin numbers, too. Simply stated, each individual vehicle has a unique code that no other vehicle has affixed to it. For example, if the VIN number 1HGBH41JXMN109186 is displayed anywhere on your vehicle, no other car will show the same number, it’s unique.

You should also know that the VIN number on your vehicle is used for many different things. For instance, if you insure your vehicle with an insurance provider, you will need to provide this unique number before your insurance coverage is approved. The VIN number on vehicle is also used to register your car at the DMV,

What do VIN numbers look like?

As mentioned before, the VIN Number is a unique code that can only be found on one assigned vehicle. This number is made up of 17 alpha and numeric characters. When the VIN number is read, it also has a specific meaning. For instance, the numbers in these series supply the following information.

1st Character in a Vin Number – tells you where this vehicle was made

2nd and 3rd Characters – Gives the name of the manufacturer

4th and the 8th Characters – Gives you the brand name of the engine, its size and its type

9th Character – Gives you the security code that was provided by the vehicle’s manufacturer (i.e. its an authorization code).

10th Character – Gives you the model year of the vehicle

11th Character – Gives you the name of the plant that assembled that particular vehicle

Last 6 characters in the VIN numbers – is the serial number of the vehicle

So, as you can see, the breakdown of these numbers provides you and others with a wealth of information about that particular vehicle. Actually, if the numbers in VIN numbers do not describe that specific vehicle, there is a good chance that the VIN number could have been unlawfully removed and placed on another vehicle. This is also another reason why the VIN number is so important, and it be used for a wide range of reasons and purposes today.

Where to find the VIN Number?

Now that you know exactly what each number stands for, you can use this information for whatever is required of you. In short, if someone needs this information, you can look on your vehicle to provide the VIN number to them.

However, in order to do this, you need to know exactly where the VIN Number is located. For most people, this number is not always easy to find. Even though the requirements for this ID placement is usually standard, on most all vehicles, there can be some differences. Thus, here’s what you need to know about locating your VIN number.

Look inside the front windshield on the driver’s side of your vehicle. You should be able to see the VIN Number in the corner of your dashboard, which is directly under your windshield.

Based on the vehicle’s maker, you may see the VIN number posted on the inside of the door way.

Look on the doorpost of your vehicle (driver’s side. You should see your vehicle’s VIN number close to the door latch.

Look at your vehicle’s engine block, at the front.

Look behind the driver’s side tire, particularly at the front end of your vehicle’s frame.

If you are still having difficulty finding this ID number, you may want to check that vehicle’s owners manual to find the VIN or the registration certificate. Also, if everything else fails, contact the dealership or the manufacturer. When you give them the make and model of your car, they can give you the information that you need.

How to do a VIN lookup?

The VIN number on your vehicle can be used for many different reasons. In fact, if you want to know more about your specific vehicle before you purchase it, you can use the VIN Number to find some valuable information. For instance, there are several sites online that will allow you to enter the VIN number online to obtain more information about the car.

Typically, if you want a history of the car and a detailed record of its maintenance, you should look up the VIN.

When you check vehicle VIN history, you may find the following:

How many accidents the vehicle has been in

The dates of each vehicle accident

Mileage on the vehicle

Make and model

Summary

As stated above, every vehicle has its own unique set of numbers. This 17 character unique code is commonly referred to as the VIN number.

Each character in this code has a specific meaning. For those who know how to read it, this number gives you the name of the manufacturer, the plant the vehicle was assembled in, make, model, year and other things that identify its description.