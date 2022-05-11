Are you in need of flexible cover for your car? With the average annual policy in the UK costing £444 according to MoneySuperMarket’s price index, there are times when it might not be worth committing to standard cover. From road trips to emergencies and one-off events, this is where temporary car insurance comes in.
Here are four common reasons why you might need this kind of insurance.
Borrowing someone else’s car
Sometimes you might want to borrow a friend or family member’s car for a short period. You might not have your own car, or theirs might be more appropriate for your trip if it has extra space, for example. Either way, you shouldn’t assume that the vehicle owner’s comprehensive cover will protect you too.
Taking a road trip with friends
Road trips can be lots of fun, but not so much for the driver if they’re doing all the work alone. So if you’re buddying up on a lengthy drive across the country or even across borders, one of you might be inclined to take out temporary cover and share the load. This way you can take turns without putting yourselves at risk if something goes wrong.
Emergencies or one-off events
Perhaps you don’t have a car or don’t drive enough to justify standard insurance. If you suddenly need to drive for a one-off event, like attending a hospital appointment or moving home, it might be tempting to risk it. But it’s illegal to drive on UK roads without insurance, and you could face a hefty fine if you don’t at least get temporary cover.
Young drivers
Most people learn to drive with a professional instructor. But if you’re learning to drive with a friend or family member, or even just fitting extra practice in on the side, getting temporary insurance will make sure they don’t get punished for helping out by losing their no-claims bonus.
How much is temporary car insurance?
Much like regular cover, the cost of temporary insurance depends on factors like the insurer, your age and driving experience and the vehicle in question. But if you only need it for a temporary reason like those above, you’ll make a significant saving compared to annual cover.
Could temporary insurance be the solution to your driving dilemma?
