When complexity becomes the real barrier to commercial vehicle manufacturer growth

Let me illustrate the problem, and the benefits of addressing it, with a real-world example.
Recently, a global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty trucks set out to expand its fleet parts sales. A great idea, but execution could not keep pace with demand.
Manual pricing at the dealer level was leading to errors in one out of five invoices, creating frequent disputes and ongoing collection work.
The end result was this part of the business remained capped at $36m in annual volume, which for such a global player was far below their potential.
So, how did the firm turn that invoice error rate into 2%, down from 20%, seamlessly expand into 20 countries and five currencies, and get pricing, billing, and payment aligned to such levels of efficiency that annual volume grew from $36m to more than $1.5bn?
The manufacturer embraced a consistent, tech-led payment structure across the network which reduced disputes and guaranteed dealers on-time payments for their sales, unlocking goodwill throughout the entire ecosystem.
Prior to this, it had to essentially outsource exception handling to partners, which meant if an invoice did not match agreed rates, disputes and delayed payments were the inevitable result.
Now, software effectively removes the danger. The new pan-group system verifies pricing during the transaction, more or less completely eliminating the need for downstream corrections and reworking.
This also changes how reconciliation happens as pricing is validated before invoices are issued, and all the necessary invoice data is captured during the transaction, eliminating manual work.
Added to this, VIN-level and other required identifiers are now always captured at source.
This efficiency has spread through their wider system, as in turn collections and accounts receivable tied to fleet transactions are handled through one, consolidated billing programme, removing the burden from individual dealer locations.
Even better, fleets get consolidated invoices that are completely aligned to their internal systems, which renders them far easier to process, while dealers no longer carry the administrative load tied to billing and collections.
Turning complexity into a growth opportunity
What this demonstrates is how the complexity of buying and servicing vehicles across multiple locations creates unnecessary and unhelpful friction around credit, negotiated pricing, invoicing and payments.
This becomes even more challenging when a fleet spans multiple countries, with different vehicle technologies, parts suppliers and hundreds of workshops to coordinate across multiple markets.
This brings physical and logistics complexity, but also fiscal complexity too; negotiating prices for parts with all these suppliers, and then ensuring those agreed prices are honoured consistently across a growing network.
Standardising payments across the network turns this complexity into a competitive advantage.
By connecting pricing, invoicing, credit and collections in one streamlined process, fleet businesses can reduce administrative friction, protect cash flow and scale more confidently across markets.
For suppliers and dealers alike, payments become less of a barrier to growth and more of an enabler.
Inez Berkhof-Hollander is managing director, EMEA, at global B2B Pay by Invoice leader TreviPay