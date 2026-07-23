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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/whitby-morrison-launches-first-electric-ice-cream-van/

Cheshire-based Whitby Morrison has launched its first electric ice cream van, with full Individual Vehicle Approval (IVA) status.

It is based on the Mercedes-Benz eSprinter Chassis Cab and uses ePower, Whitby Morrison’s bespoke power management system.

ePower was engineered for the needs of ice cream van operators, allowing machinery, refrigeration systems, freezers and lighting to be powered.

Whitby Morrison said that the electric van could allow operators to access more locations, as venues and councils put more emphasis on air quality.

It also said that the lack of noise from a diesel engine could make electric ice cream van operators more attractive to events such as weddings.

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In some specifications, the Mercedes-Benz eSprinter offers 272 miles of range, although Whitby Morrison has not revealed how much the conversion has affected efficiency.