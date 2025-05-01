A strategic white paper jointly published by Flexible Power Systems and PA Consulting has highlighted the urgent need for fleets to implement comprehensive decarbonisation strategies as zero emission deadlines approach.

The paper, ‘Mitigating Risk, Maximising Value: A Strategic Approach to Fleet Decarbonisation’, addresses the operational and organisational requirements for successful electric vehicle transitions.

With more than 700,000 internal combustion engine vehicles needing to be displaced annually to meet European sales targets by 2030, and electric vehicle van sales representing only 6.5% of total van sales in Europe in 2024, the report emphasises the scale of change required.

The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association warned that carmakers face potential fines exceeding €16bn this year for failing to meet emissions targets.

Michael Ayres, managing director at Flexible Power Systems, said: “The clock is ticking to make a meaningful transition to an EV fleet future.

“Early action will not only mitigate risk from tightening regulations, but also unlock significant operational, financial and regulatory benefits.

“The key is to start planning early to ensure commercial fleets are ready for when regulations start making a significant impact on investment decisions.

“The time for action is now.”

The whitepaper identified three critical operational pillars for fleet decarbonisation: infrastructure, data and IT system integration to inform real-time decision-making; cross-functional stakeholder coordination with appropriate sponsorship and collaboration; and a business-wide approach to asset optimisation that considers broader organisational dependencies.

In terms of affordability challenges, EV vans cost 40% to 65% more than ICE equivalents (up to 2T), and resale values are uncertain.

The whitepaper also found technical challenges, with concerns including range, charging infrastructure, and vehicle suitability, while it also found that there was an overall resistance to change and underestimating the complexity of a zero emission fleet transformation.

David Sanders, energy transition expert at PA Consulting, said: “In PA’s experience, deploying the right operational configuration when planning and executing a fleet decarbonisation programme can be transformative.”