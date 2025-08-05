Why dashcams are essential in 2025

As of 2025, dashcams are now one of the most popular vehicle accessories for car owners across the UK, with most recent estimates suggesting that roughly 18% of UK drivers now have dashcams installed in their cars.

However, dashcams are not just an accessory, as they can be hugely important for drivers in the case of a car crash and can be vital as evidence in court and against fraudulent claims.

In the event of a car crash, dashcam footage provides clear, visual evidence of accidents, which can be vital in police investigations and court proceedings.

This footage serves as an impartial eyewitness to the incident, capturing crucial details such as the sequence of events, traffic conditions, and any other factors that might have contributed to the crash.

This can support your argument in any legal proceeding, which can be particularly useful if there is any conflict over the events that happened or disputes over who is at fault.

Alongside car crashes, dashcams also serve as evidence for innocent drivers by disproving false accusations, such as staged accidents or claims of fraud.

Dashcams also work as a deterrent against vandalism; for example, if someone keys your car or if there is any damage caused while the vehicle is stationary, dashcams can be used as evidence on when the events occurred and who might be the culprit.

Most modern dashcams come with parking mode which activates the camera to continuously monitor the surroundings when the vehicle is parked continuously, and the ignition is off.

This mode can record any motion or impact around the vehicle, capturing potential acts of vandalism or theft, even when the driver is not present.

With the added benefit of monitoring, dashcams not only safeguard your vehicle when you’re on the road but also offer peace of mind when it’s parked.

Whether it’s providing critical evidence in an accident or deterring potential vandalism, a dashcam is an investment in both safety and security for every driver.

Mike Thompson is chief operating officer at Leasing Options