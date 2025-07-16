Why the return of the electric car grant is a turning point for EV adoption

At Simpson & Partners, the UK based sustainable EV manufacturer, we welcome the UK Government’s reintroduction of the Electric Car Grant, offering up to £3,750 off new fully electric vehicles under £37,000.

Bringing back this support originally phased out in 2022 marks a vital step in reducing the upfront cost barrier and accelerating the shift to low-carbon transport.

The additional £63m investment in EV charging infrastructure is equally encouraging. By addressing practical concerns like cross-pavement charging for households without driveways and depot charging for fleets, this scheme helps ensure the transition to electric mobility is accessible to more people, not just the early adopters.

We have friends in London who have been restricted using low emission vehicles because they don’t have a driveway and can’t charge from home.

Grants supporting pavement installations for individual homes is the right step forward to support electric vehicle uptake in crowded cities.

As a UK-based manufacturer of premium home and workplace EV chargers, Simpson & Partners we are ready to support the rollout of this infrastructure at scale.

For the EV market to thrive, incentives like this must go hand-in-hand with a smart, dependable charging network.

We’re especially supportive of the move to link grant eligibility to sustainability standards. As a business that prioritises design, durability, and sustainable technology, we welcome any measure that pushes the market toward better, more future-proof solutions.

This announcement is much-needed boost to the UK’s EV journey, and we look forward to working with our partners, installers, developers, councils, and motorists to help make this opportunity count.

David Simpson is co-founder of Simpson & Partners