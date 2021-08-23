Reading Time: 2 minutes
Whatever your business, VN5 is built to help you succeed.
We know that when it comes to a successful van, lists of features aren’t everything. What matters is how the van performs in the real world: how it meets the needs of fleets and operators, and handles the challenges that everyday operations throw at it.
On that front, VN5 is a real winner. It’s a versatile van that’s a natural fit for a wide variety of industries and trades – from light utility van to parcel van, from refrigerated vehicle to emergency service vehicle.
VN5 is already at work in sectors from energy to delivery, allowing more and more businesses and fleets to enjoy its sustainable, practical benefits.
At LEVC, we work with industry-leading conversion partners and accessory providers to specify VN5 according to customers’ requirements. So whatever you need VN5 to do, it can do it.
VN5 is designed to be adaptable. Its well-shaped rear compartment supports a variety of storage configurations, and it is easy to install modular, high-strength racking – as well as other accessories, from pipe carriers and lighting loops to roof bars, refrigerated spaces and electrical gear.
With a total flexible range of 304 miles and 60 miles* pure EV range, VN5 can take operators anywhere they need to go – and do everything they need to do once they get there. Whether it’s for a sole trader, a small business or a fleet, VN5 is built to power success.
VN5. GOES FURTHER. CHARGES FASTER. LOADS BETTER. LASTS LONGER. TURNS TIGHTER.
*Pure EV (electric-only) range 60.9 miles in accordance with EAER Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) figures (October 2020). These figures may not reflect real life driving results, which will depend upon a number of factors including accessories fitted (post-registration), variations in weather, driving styles and vehicle loads.
To see the LEVC VN5 for yourself visit the CV Show
