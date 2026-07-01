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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/wialon-launches-chatgpt-app-to-simplify-fleet-management/

Fleet management platform Wialon has launched a ChatGPT app that allows fleet managers, dispatchers and business leaders to access operational fleet data through conversational AI.

Available via the ChatGPT App Market, the new application connects directly to users’ Wialon accounts, enabling them to retrieve information on fleet status, trips, mileage, fuel consumption, notifications and operational performance simply by asking questions in natural language.

The company said the app is designed to reduce the time spent navigating dashboards and generating reports by allowing users to request information conversationally.

Fleet operators can ask which vehicles are currently at a depot, managers can request an overview of priorities for the day, while senior executives can generate summaries of trends such as fuel efficiency.

Aliaksandr Kuushynau, head of Wialon, said: “One of the things we’ve learned over the years is that fleets rarely struggle with a lack of data. More often, they struggle with finding the right information quickly enough.

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“What excites me about this launch is that it changes the starting point. Instead of thinking about reports, menus, or filters, users can start with the question they want answered.

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“For the first time, users don’t need to know where the answer lives. They simply need to know what they want to understand about their business.”