Wialon partners with Fleet Forum to boost humanitarian fleet digitalisation

Wialon, a global fleet management software platform, has joined Fleet Forum, a non-profit organisation focused on improving road safety and sustainable fleet operations in the humanitarian sector.

Fleet Forum supports aid and development organisations such as UNICEF, Médecins Sans Frontières and the International Red Cross by helping them professionalise fleet operations, reduce environmental impact and enhance road safety. The organisation runs initiatives including vehicle sharing schemes, fleet training programmes and regional knowledge hubs in Kenya, Lebanon and Nigeria.

As a knowledge partner, Wialon will provide pro-bono expertise and technology support to help Fleet Forum members optimise fleet performance, improve driver behaviour and reduce costs. Wialon, powered by European software firm Gurtam, connects over four million vehicles globally and processes more than five billion data points daily.

Aliaksandr Kuushynau, head of Wialon at Gurtam, said: “We believe that professional fleet management in developing countries can help save lives, reduce costs, and support environmental progress. Fleet Forum plays an incredibly important role in shaping responsible fleet practices in the not-for-profit sector, particularly in challenging environments.”

Paul Jansen, executive director at Fleet Forum, added: “Fleet Forum’s strategic agenda — focused on professionalising fleet operations, improving road safety, and promoting environmental responsibility — resonates strongly with Wialon’s core values.”